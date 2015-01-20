Wooden garden terraces

For most of us, a nice garden is on our wishlist when we think about our dream home, but in reality, maintaining a garden requires time, effort, and know-how. Wouldn't it be nice to have the best of both worlds: a great outdoor space that doesn't require any work? It's actually not such an unreasonable request, with plenty of practical options to transform your outdoor space now available. Decking is the tried and tested, foolproof way to an attractive, tidy and usable garden. Rather than spending your weekends digging up the borders and trying to cultivate your Hydrangeas, spend your time unwinding after the week, and appreciate a beautiful view without the hard slog.

It could be the case however, that you're the outdoorsy type who likes to get stuck into the garden, but only have a small flat in an apartment block. Wooden terraces are the perfect answer to this predicament, and they can look lovely lined with potted plants or hanging baskets. You can even grow your own British herbs such as Thyme or Basil.

If you're lucky enough to have more space than the average city flat offers, there are plenty of ways to introduce decking to your garden to use as a social area (more practical than grass, especially with the temperamental U.K weather), or even as a poolside seating area if you're feeling optimistic. Whether you have a sprawling acre or a small urban garden, a wooden terrace has plenty to offer: just take a look at these examples for some inspiration.