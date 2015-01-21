7 fancy garages

A garage is so much more than simply shelter for your car. It is storage, it is a retreat from the rest of the house, it is a party room, and as you will soon see, sometimes can even be a trophy cabinet. These extravagant garages are works of art in their own, and their design has been included into the design of the entire home; treated as an essential part of the house, and not just an overlooked area separate to the home.

These home owners have spared no penny in the designs of their properties, so to get an idea of how the rich and famous are doing their over-the-top garages, check out these unique examples.