7 fancy garages

A garage is so much more than simply shelter for your car. It is storage, it is a retreat from the rest of the house, it is a party room, and as you will soon see, sometimes can even be a trophy cabinet. These extravagant garages are works of art in their own, and their design has been included into the design of the entire home; treated as an essential part of the house, and not just an overlooked area separate to the home.
These home owners have spared no penny in the designs of their properties, so to get an idea of how the rich and famous are doing their over-the-top garages, check out these unique examples.
Certainly not the preference of many home owners, although the careful consideration of this garage can not be denied. Almost acting as a feature wall of the ground floor of this home, is the clear glass wall that separates the garage from the living space. Acting as a trophy of his success, this Japanese home owner is also a proud Ferrari owner, and even has the famous prancing horse logo hanging on the jet black wall above where the car is parked. To see the full gallery of this home, click here.
Why own one Porsche, when you can own two? The only problem now is, where do you store them? Leaving them on the street is not option, and when space is at a premium, the only way is up. A hydraulic car lift will fix the problem (and what a problem it must be!) of storing your two brand new sports cars. At the flick of a switch the lucky owner of this home in Portugal can pick which one they would like to take for a spin; black or white, depending on their mood. What a tough decision.
This extravagantly modern garage and party room for a homeowner in Switzerland features LED mood lighting that changes into an array of colours, and has been cleverly designed so that the illuminated outlines are able to direct each car into its respective car park, much the same as on an airport taxiway.
This garage in the Netherlands, made of timber and a straw thatched roof is detached from the house, and has been constructed to look like Dutch homes of previous centuries, with 21st century security. Little do passers by know what hides behind closed doors…
This huge, all-grey garage lets that famous Ferrari red take centre stage, under the spotlight of the huge skylight that illuminates the space. With a rare collection of Ferraris from different vintages, this garage would want to be as secure as a vault!
Car owners take real pride in their machines, and make sure they are housed safely and securely, away from the elements and potential theives. This is why we love this tiny garage so much, built to house nothing more than a single motorbike. Brilliant.
Often we use the main thoroughfare of our houses, the hallway, to hang favoured pieces of art and framed photos. So, the owner of this ostentatious home has borrowed this same concept for their garage. As they drive up to the parking space, they can drive past and admire their collection, which no longer fits in the home alone. If you've got the space and the money, why not?