Add value to your home the easy way!

Even if you have bought your dream home, which you never have any intention of leaving, adding value to your property is a sensible and recommended endeavour. The only question is, how do you do it?
With everybody having distinctly personal tastes and styles it can be difficult to know how to decorate your home in a way that will appeal to potential buyers so we have devised a few simple ways that you can add significant value onto your property without reaching for the magnolia paint!
Take a look at our suggestions for home improvement projects that will see your property price soar and see if you could take advantage of any of them.
Nothing quite sets the tone of an expensive and well maintained house like a beautiful frontage that has been given consideration and focus with the purpose of adding value.
We love this home that has been attended to by Bandon and given a new lease of life, not only inside but on the exterior too. The pointing has been finished to a fantastic standard whilst the use of clipped conifers and a muted, period appropriate door colour all allude to a discerningly high end property. Had the brickwork been left to decay, the porch been shabby or the climbing foliage allowed to overtake the house, the overall appearance would have been far less impressive, welcoming and envy-inducing but, as it stands, this is a house that we would not only love to own, but would be willing to pay top dollar for too!
Regardless of how much outdoor space your property has, using it to create a spot that is family-friendly, attractive and easy to maintain is key to adding value to your home with ease.
Take this example, which clearly has little in the way of green pastures and yet looks delightful and has totally altered the mood of even the house itself. A lovely spot for socialising or allowing little ones to play outside in safety, the small square of lawn, combined with some easy to maintain hedging and potted plants, has lifted the rear of this property and no doubt significantly increased its value. Always think about your potential buyers, who may have children, animals or a need for some nature in their lives and think about adding a little greenery into an otherwise very concrete-filled world.
Building a conservatory is in no way a new idea for adding value to your property but with new styles, designs and innovative ways of installing them now available, the possibilities are far more interesting!
No longer do you need a sizeable garden in which to build out into; in fact, odd shapes and individual nuances are providing architects with increasingly interesting challenges, such as the example seen here. With a slither of space running alongside the living room, a conservatory has been added not on the back, but at the side of the property, helping to create not only a viable extra room but also a wonderful sun trap, without claiming any of the outside space. Now that really is something to consider!
Just because you may not have children or ever plan to, it doesn't mean you shouldn't think about including a family bathroom into your home.
For couples a family bathroom offers a fantastic amount of usable space geared towards relaxation and indulgence but any potential buyers will more than likely be looking for a large space that will be able to accommodate children, a huge number of belongings and a busy household. We love this example, which could be either a family bathroom or a space for a couple that likes to treat themselves. Complete with a long storage unit, this is a fabulously eclectic yet modern room that would appeal to people of all ages.
Family bathrooms aside, nothing quite adds luxury or value to your home like a well-positioned and beautifully finished en suite.
The perfect way to enjoy a little privacy away from the rest of the household, an en suite bathroom can make good use of smaller, otherwise defunct rooms, offering an ideal transformation project while always being a much sought after home addition. Even a smaller spot can be of use, perhaps as a perfectly formed wet room for days when the bath is already in use. We realise not everybody will have the available space shown here but we couldn't resist highlighting how luxurious you can make your own private bathroom given some time and a little style flair!
Don't underestimate the importance of having somewhere safe to stow away a treasured vehicle. In fact, car enthusiasts would be willing to pay a premium for exactly that and when a garage can look as perfectly at home as this we don't think you'll hesitate to give one serious thought!
An extra room for your property, a garage is not only a functional space, it can be a fabulous one. Be sure to opt for a design that adds to the aesthetic character of your home rather than detracting from it. From there you can go as wild as you dare! We like garages that feature a mezzanine floor, giving you an extra sleeping space, as this is not only a useful addition but helps to add even more value. You could even encourage noisy teenagers to go sleep up there, so what's not to like?
For more home improvement inspiration take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Tips For Selling Your House.