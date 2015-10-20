Home lighting designs you'll love!

It's not just a simple case of flick the switch and you can see around your home, as the light fixtures you choose can directly impact on the aesthetics, vibe and overall appearance of the house itself.

So often overlooked or a hurried decision in order to finish a room, lighting is a fabulous way to really make your mark on a space and dictate exactly how you want it to look, feel and function. From perfect pendulums through to terrific table lamps, every choice you make affects your design ethos in some way so be careful and considered when creating your dream home.

Take a look at some of our favourite styles of lighting and see if you are keen to introduce any into your home and let us throw some light on the issue of illuminating your property to perfection!