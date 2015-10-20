Home lighting designs you'll love!

It's not just a simple case of flick the switch and you can see around your home, as the light fixtures you choose can directly impact on the aesthetics, vibe and overall appearance of the house itself.
So often overlooked or a hurried decision in order to finish a room, lighting is a fabulous way to really make your mark on a space and dictate exactly how you want it to look, feel and function. From perfect pendulums through to terrific table lamps, every choice you make affects your design ethos in some way so be careful and considered when creating your dream home.
Take a look at some of our favourite styles of lighting and see if you are keen to introduce any into your home and let us throw some light on the issue of illuminating your property to perfection!
There are such a huge number of pendulum designs out there that if you are fortunate enough to have ceiling heights that can easily accommodate them you might be spoilt for choice, but we are huge fans of opting for something a little bit different.
These floral lights from MacMaster Design are the perfect combination of delightfully different and incredibly stylish, making them a wonderful addition to any home, from rustic through to modern. The varying heights allows for them to be a real focal point, as well as making them just a little bit more fun and frivolous, proving that design doesn't have to be a straight faced and totally serious affair. With lighting solutions such as this available we are now rethinking our whole decorating scheme!
Often considered to be rather industrial in style, strip lights offer the best of every world when it comes to practical lighting solutions. Not only do they bring huge amounts of light to where you need them most, they are simple and elegant in design, making them utterly ideal for kitchen installations.
These examples look great, mirroring the long sleek lines of the countertop and having been finished in a complementary dark tone. Far from looking too industrial, they are the ideal partner for the large round shades, angular tile designs and even add a hard contrast against the softness of the natural wood flooring. Fluorescent and fabulous!
Not solely reserved for traditional or old fashioned homes, table lamps are a fantastic lighting solution that offer a wealth of design and illumination possibilities.
From china or terracotta bases with ornate shades through to more modern pieces, such as this miniature tripod style with a neutral and boxy cover, table lamps are as varied as your preferences so there will be something suited to every space. We are huge fans of table lamps in the hallway, offering visitors a stunning warm hue as they walk up to your door and really setting a tone of 'come on in'. We could picture a lamp such as this one in that exact guise, potentially sat on top of a vintage cabinet to highlight the retro style even more.
Modern homes are increasingly taking advantage of recessed lighting options, which provide fantastic illumination without taking up any valuable ceiling space.
The perfect solution for homes that feature lower ceilings or have a wide expanse of space to light, recessed fixtures make for a smooth and modern appearance with all the functionality of traditional hanging lamps. An added bonus of recessed lighting is that it can prove to be exceptionally economical with LED bulbs lasting far longer than conventional ones and using much less energy. The ideal combination of style, practicality and value, that really is some bright thinking!
Wow, wow, WOW! There is really little else that we can say about this utterly amazing chandelier that brings old school glamour to this room like nothing else could! We actually feel as though we are in a Disney film just looking at it!
For period homes that have high ceilings and like to nod to the age of the house, we don't think you can beat an enormous crystal chandelier. If nothing else the drama and stunning effect that it offers is worth the ticket price alone but we really are taken with just how bright and sparkly it makes the room as a whole. We really like the coordinating wall fixtures too, which help to tie the room and all of the accessories together, making everything look totally at home and not over the top or out of place.
We know this is an Ideabook about lighting solutions for your home but the garden should be considered as a room too! We all know that patio seating and barbecues are an important addition to your garden but what about lighting? It can change the mood dramatically and, as such, should really be thought about, especially if you have given a lot of thought to lighting inside the house; why stop at the back door?
From fairy lights in trees to lovely tea lights, as seen here, garden lighting can turn a gathering into a gorgeous soiree in seconds and we can imagine some very happy and fun evenings taking place here.
For more lighting inspiration take a look at this Ideabook: Wonderfully Exotic: Moroccan Inspired Lighting!