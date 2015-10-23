Garden furniture that glows amongst the greenery

Garden furniture is still so important, despite the nights drawing in and a chill biting in the air. Garden furniture can offer you so much: a place to dine, space to relax, an opportunity for your children to play, somewhere to gather around and enjoy the heat of the flames. Garden furniture can really make or break your garden design, making it a place to welcome your family and friends into rather than a space for the plants to reign free.

The selection below are all fairly traditional pieces of furniture to accessorise your garden wit but don't be afraid to stick with these ideas. There are plenty of other options too, from tree houses to hammocks. Don't limit yourself in your garden paradise but try to explore all possibilities before settling on an idea. However, to help you get started, let's take a look at some items that will definitely interest you!