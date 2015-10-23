Garden furniture that glows amongst the greenery

Garden furniture is still so important, despite the nights drawing in and a chill biting in the air. Garden furniture can offer you so much: a place to dine, space to relax, an opportunity for your children to play, somewhere to gather around and enjoy the heat of the flames. Garden furniture can really make or break your garden design, making it a place to welcome your family and friends into rather than a space for the plants to reign free.
The selection below are all fairly traditional pieces of furniture to accessorise your garden wit but don't be afraid to stick with these ideas. There are plenty of other options too, from tree houses to hammocks. Don't limit yourself in your garden paradise but try to explore all possibilities before settling on an idea. However, to help you get started, let's take a look at some items that will definitely interest you!
There isn't much point in a garden unless there's a space where you can sit back, relax and enjoy your surroundings. A place where you can watch the sun set and the stars shine or feel the heat of the sun on your face. Whatever sort of day it is, whether it calls for a warm cup of tea or a chilled glass of wine, a seating area in your garden is absolute essential.
Here we see a remarkably comfortable garden seating area with a large, cushioned sofa against the fencing, matching its two sister chairs. Each are crafted from sturdy wicker, which is durable and also very much in garden furniture fashion. The seats are brought together by the matching coffee table in the centre, also expertly crafted from dark wicker. The cushions complement the padding and harmonise together to create a soothing atmosphere. This is certainly a space to welcome any guest into.
Garden designer, Josh Ward, has created this contemporary garden space with influences drawn from bespoke Danish benches and Japanese inspired cedar screens. This influx of heritages and traditional features have been blended seamlessly together into a wholly modern garden space.
The raised patio area toward the rear of the garden is a dedicated chill-out and cocktail zone; a wonderful place to meander towards at the end of a dinner. And dinner is served in an absolutely beautiful patio space, home to an eight seater table. Each chair is made from black metal, working to contrast the natural design of the wooden table. The table itself retains all its grains and twists and knots, making it appear strikingly at home within this green space. This garden is a rare tribute to the contemporary meeting the natural.
This amazing adventure playground isn't situated in anyone's back garden. It's a public playground in the German town of Hornbach but if you have the space available in your own garden (or maybe in the country home) it's a wonderful investment for the children.
Designed by the office of Stefan Laport, this cascading slide flows down into a gigantic sandpit; perfect for both safe landing and extra play space. The playground is much larger than just this slide and sandpit, however, for a personal garden it's probably more than enough. A favourite feature of the slide is the little turret house that shelters the start of the slide, complete with walls and a roof. It evokes images of medieval castles and makes the playground experience that much more exciting! Your children could spend hours playing here, leaving you to enjoy some well earned quiet time.
There's a certain romantic ideal attached to garden benches; a place to go and sit quietly, perhaps to read a book or simply seek some solitude. A well placed bench can give you that space away from home, away from work, to quietly breathe in and perhaps imagine yourself far away.
Here we see a charming country bench placed between two large pots, overflowing with deep purple blooms. This garden itself is huge, complete with a spa, tennis court and swimming pool. Designed by Bowles & Wyer, this extensive project is certainly successful. It provides space for exercise and entertainment as well as shelter from real life and all it's challenges. This garden is the perfect refuge from the day to day problems of real life. A space to breathe calmly from the comfort of your bench.
Whether it's a fire pit, chiminea or built up barbecue, like in the above example, having a fire infused piece of furniture in your garden can certainly become a wonderful focal point. It can be installed for practical reasons, for cooking your favourite burgers and steaks, or for a little bit of warmth in the evenings. Or they can be purely decorative, wafting wood smelling smoke out into the open night air, casting warming hues across the faces of your family.
Whichever suits your garden best, practical or purely decorative, please do explore the idea before committing to the one you choose. There's a huge market out there right now for fiery garden furniture, and you need to decide first what best suits your needs and design.
Now if you have the space, money and commitment to maintain a hot tub, go for it! They're the epitome of relaxation and, let's face it, after working all those long hours this is exactly what you deserve.
The above example is the ideal image of the hot tub. It's in the perfect location, facing out over a deep blue lake surrounded by hanging branches and greenery. There's a small dining table crafted from matching wood, adjacent to the tub, allowing for a wine glass resting space and a cooling seat at the end of your soak. The wood that surrounds the hot tub has its natural grain left intact with knots still fashionably showing too. A hot tub such as this one is an aspiration for all majestic gardens. A goal for those who love relaxation.