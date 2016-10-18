Every inch of space is precious in our modern metropolises, no more so than in London. As a result, we have seen developers, local councils and homeowners showing immense creativity in finding housing solutions in a city where new land assigned to housing is rare.

In an incredible feat of home design, a family home has been designed on an awkward site wedged between a house and a block of flats. The plot is so slight and insubstantial that most passersby would barely notice it, let alone imagine a house being built upon it!

Scroll down to see the eye-opening pictures captured throughout all stages of the project.