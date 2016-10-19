A Modest Life-Changing Extension

In this Ideabook we witness how a single-storey extension breathed new life into a much-loved family home. With a compelling use of modern building methods, this project shows just how much can be achieved with a small footprint.
Professionals from Arc3 Architects have cleverly rearranged old rooms and introduced new living spaces under a striking modern volume. While respecting the character of the existing dwelling, the extension also stitches the open-plan interiors to the garden.
See it for yourself by scrolling down!
To add a new dimension to this dated house, the experts aimed to untangle the old layout of the main building by creating a new spatial arrangement that felt modern and intuitive.
Today, this mid-twentieth century home has been provided with a fantastic new contemporary addition comprised of glass and a subtle render.
This informal entry point heads straight into the new open-plan living/lounge/kitchen space found inside.
When the bi-folding doors remain open the paved area becomes as an extension of the internal zones. Whether they choose to relax on the lounge's comfy couches, enjoy the sun on their new paved area, or further beyond in the garden, the family are always able to find the perfect spot to suit their need.
The new extension accommodates a plethora of different activities designed around the modern family lifestyle.
Featuring modern finishes throughout, the open plan living space acts as the central hub of the home and it's where one will find every member of the household during their free time.
Now we can see why the owners opted for those bi-folding doors. Imagine all the possibilities for parties and family events!
With minimal effort, the doors can be pushed across, out of sight and mind, to allow the outside world indoors. During the warmer months of the year, we can picture these doors kept open throughout the day and into the evening.
This new living room is an expression of consistency. Every piece of furniture or design was thoughtfully considered for its functionality and aesthetic contribution.
See how the architects pitched the roof of the extension up towards the north, thereby allowing ample daylight into the space. What could be better than relaxing on the couch while warm rays of sunshine pour down upon you?
Adding an extension to an existing home can often lead to issues at the planing stage of a project. If designed poorly, a new building volume can negatively impact existing properties and the lives of those living inside.
By placing windows above the eye level, close to the ceiling, the architects have ensured that this extension will receive plenty of sunlight penetration without those inside being able to look into the neighbour's bedroom. Additionally, the building lies low to the ground, reducing overshadowing to the garden during the daytime.
To see another impressive extension project, check out how this: Edwardian Home Gets a New Rear.