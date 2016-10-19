A Modest Life-Changing Extension

In this Ideabook we witness how a single-storey extension breathed new life into a much-loved family home. With a compelling use of modern building methods, this project shows just how much can be achieved with a small footprint.

Professionals from Arc3 Architects have cleverly rearranged old rooms and introduced new living spaces under a striking modern volume. While respecting the character of the existing dwelling, the extension also stitches the open-plan interiors to the garden.

