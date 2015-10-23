Antique styling: get the look for less!

Vintage and antique styling are gaining popularity every day, with people keen to inject a sense of old school glamour into their homes. The only problem is that these styles can be expensive with genuine antique furniture reaching premium prices in response to demand.
There is, however, a way to get the look but on a budget and that is by embracing the world of shabby chic furniture and DIY upcycling. Don't panic, you don't have to have a flair for interior design! In fact, it is so simple to get the antique look through shabby chic techniques and ideas that we have compiled some examples for you to take inspiration from.
Perfect for every room in the house, antique-inspired shabby chic furniture adds character and a sense of fun, so take a look at these pieces and see if you are a fan!
This glorious brown leather sofa from Locus Habitat is the perfect example of just why antique styling and shabby chic furniture is enjoying an enormous renaissance right now. The perfect addition to any vintage themed room, something like this could easily be an expensive investment but why not take inspiration from this example and keep your eyes peeled for something a bit more budget-friendly?
Second hand leather sofas will have all of the beautiful 'lived in' qualities that we can see here but without the vintage price tag and if they are a little bit damaged, so much the better! You can pick up an authentically aged item and make rustic repairs to it. For example, a split seat can be easily fixed with some stitching in a bright thread or even covered with a suitable throw. Perfect and wonderfully shabby!
What a stunning bed that really is the epitome of antique styling! The four poster design lends itself effortlessly to the vintage feel of the rest of the room and we can't help but feel transported to a time long forgotten!
The great thing about this bed is that it offers fantastic value as well as a peek into the past. Without an authentically expensive vintage price tag, this is an item of furniture that could be finished in any style but we love that with a little bit of chalk paint and some imagination, shabby chic has been selected and completed perfectly. Even brand new furniture can look truly old fashioned with the right finish and we love what has been achieved here!
If you have opted for antique styling throughout your home the last thing you want to let slip is the bathroom! While other rooms may have a little more flexibility, a brand new and eminently modern bathroom suite will stick out like a sore thumb and make it obvious that you gave up at the last hurdle!
Instead, consider a vintage inspired bathtub that can be painted in a suitably heritage colour and finish, like this amazing round cast iron example. Finished on the outside with taupe chalk paint, the overall impression is one of not only vintage chic but high end elegance too. With a high-level cistern in the room and a pedestal sink, we could really picture this being a beautiful bathroom with plenty of old fashioned elements to catch your eye.
Strictly speaking, this desk is being used as a table in this example but that in itself is a great demonstration of why re-purposing antique furniture is so popular right now; there really are no rules! We would want to get this back in a home office, where it belongs though!
With it's integral drawer and rustic top, we love what has been achieved through a coat of vibrant yellow chalk paint and some careful rubbing back and think you'll agree that the end result is undeniably vintage in appearance. Shabby chic truly is a joyful branch of interior design that seeks to make great use of pre-loved items by giving them a new lease of life as a totally reinvented item and allows for every home to enjoy antique styling on a budget.
If you love a DIY project you can really get your teeth into and have a large dining room, why not look for a traditional wooden farmhouse table to upcycle with shabby chic techniques? Antique styling can be so expensive that if you are decorating a dining room, a large table could easily swallow a colossal part of your budget. If you opt for a newer item and age it yourself you get the same effect for less money!
This is a great example of exactly what we mean, with a plain wooden table and stools having been given the vintage look with a coat of whitewash and some careful rubbing back. Don't worry if you're not the most artistic person in the world either, an imperfect finish is what you are going for with shabby chic so grab a paintbrush, find a table and have a go!
Accessorising your home is one of the fun parts, isn't it? When all the furniture has been bought and you love the colours you have chosen for the walls, that's when you can get really stuck into the small details that will make your home come alive and work in a cohesive way.
Antique styling can unfortunately mean that even small items are still astronomically expensive so keep shabby chic techniques and upcycling in mind for your finishing touches as well as your large furniture choices. This small side table and rustic jug are working perfectly together to create a real sense of the vintage charm, no doubt featured throughout the rest of the house, and that vivid blue chalk paint really is something else!
