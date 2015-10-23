Antique styling: get the look for less!

Vintage and antique styling are gaining popularity every day, with people keen to inject a sense of old school glamour into their homes. The only problem is that these styles can be expensive with genuine antique furniture reaching premium prices in response to demand.

There is, however, a way to get the look but on a budget and that is by embracing the world of shabby chic furniture and DIY upcycling. Don't panic, you don't have to have a flair for interior design! In fact, it is so simple to get the antique look through shabby chic techniques and ideas that we have compiled some examples for you to take inspiration from.

Perfect for every room in the house, antique-inspired shabby chic furniture adds character and a sense of fun, so take a look at these pieces and see if you are a fan!