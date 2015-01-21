homify 360º: Welsh Farmhouse

There really is nowhere like the Welsh countryside, and this rural farmhouse compliments the beautiful landscape that surrounds it. Having been restored almost to its original state, the property retains its traditional features: it doesn't even have electricity, so it truly is a rural escape from hectic modern life. After remaining empty and neglected for over 40 years, it has been lovingly transformed beyond its former glory by Hackett Holland.

The architecture and design firm have paid special attention to the finer details, so that this property boasts a consistent design throughout, working in harmony with the peaceful coastal setting. Here, we will take a look at the stunning home in full, starting with the typically welsh stone exterior: