Book lovers, rejoice! 6 stylish bookshelves for the home

It's all very well to love books and set about collecting huge amounts of tomes that you will definitely read 'one day' but, in the meantime, you need somewhere to store and display them.
Bookshelves are as varied in style, shape and colour as houses themselves and, as such, there will be something perfectly suited to you and your space if you take the time to give it some thought. Don't just be tempted to opt for something neutral and flat packed when the options out there are amazing and intensely stylish!
From traditional through to eclectic, bookshelves have many incarnations so take a look at some of our top picks and see if you are inspired to make your storage solutions more of a feature in your home.
If classic furniture won't blend with the rest of your design ethos don't be afraid to try something a little funkier and more contemporary when it comes to selecting your bookshelves. Remember, you are the one that needs to use and look at them so if they fulfil the function that you need them to and you love their aesthetics, what else matters?
This is a great example of a contemporary bookcase that is eye-catching for all the right reasons. Ideal for showcasing a feature wall, thanks to the open back design it will hold a deceptively large number of books, while making an artistic statement within the room. We can picture something of this style looking phenomenal in a modern study but perhaps minus the traffic cone!
We're not talking about the books that you read here, we are referencing the style of bookshelves that you place them in!
Floor to ceiling chunky wooden bookcases don't get much more classic or recognisable and in rooms with alcoves or even flat walls, they make a great addition, bringing character, colour and effortless style. They seem to blend into the background, allowing your literary choices to really take centre stage but don't overlook them entirely.
These units, from Tim Jasper, have brought the room together as a whole, making it feel cosier and more cohesive without detracting from other key style choices and making good use of otherwise redundant space. Classic!
Well, we did say that this Ideabook was geared towards book lovers and so is this fabulous wall mounted unit! Stretching the entire width of the room, bookshelves such as this make no apology for being the star attraction, so we suggest you follow the example this shelf is making and choose simple furniture for the rest of the space, so as to really let it shine.
A huge expanse of storage, shelves such as this one are not only able to handle all the books that you can stack in them, they dictate the rest of the space and we love that this reading room has rich, dark jewel tones everywhere that perfectly complement the dark wood of the unit itself. The jade green cushions, fuchsia rug and purple walls bring a sense of personality and purpose and the end result is a room that we could happily while away the hours in. With a great book, of course.
Nobody ever said that bookshelves have to be boring and with a bright flash of colour you can guarantee that they're not going to be.
In a perfectly complementary room this unit will add richness and contrast, helping to make your favourite books easy to identify, perhaps! In an otherwise monochrome space, we can picture this daring splash of red really helping to lift and accentuate the surrounding theme without overpowering it or making too much of a dramatic statement. Colour can also be a great tool for encouraging children's interest so, in a child's bedroom, we could imagine shelves like this being a really key feature for pushing reading as a good pastime.
From one extreme to the other, if you don't have great expanses of wall space fit for huge bookshelves to be mounted on, consider something a little more demure, yet still devilishly delightful!
This roller-fronted bookcase is almost reminiscent of school lockers so you can be assured that your favourite books will be safely stowed away in it and, thanks to the open and closing system, you can display or hide them as you see fit. The perfect choice for a small space, we love that style hasn't been forgotten about even though the item itself is small, so that bright flash of turquoise is a welcome surprise. We think this would be a great addition to any study or child's room and thanks to the piece being made from metal, there are plenty of customisation options available. Now, where's our paintbrush?
Eclectic styling doesn't get much more fun and outlandish than this but we are such huge fans of this ingenious upcycle that we couldn't help but include it!
A retro television has been perfectly repurposed as bookshelves here, complete with freshly painted turquoise surround and the overall effect is such fun that we can happily ignore the fact that it offers very little storage! Perhaps only your first editions or absolute favourite books could be stored in here but one thing is for sure; we are now avidly searching for old fashioned televisions to create something similar!
