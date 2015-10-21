Book lovers, rejoice! 6 stylish bookshelves for the home

It's all very well to love books and set about collecting huge amounts of tomes that you will definitely read 'one day' but, in the meantime, you need somewhere to store and display them.

Bookshelves are as varied in style, shape and colour as houses themselves and, as such, there will be something perfectly suited to you and your space if you take the time to give it some thought. Don't just be tempted to opt for something neutral and flat packed when the options out there are amazing and intensely stylish!

From traditional through to eclectic, bookshelves have many incarnations so take a look at some of our top picks and see if you are inspired to make your storage solutions more of a feature in your home.