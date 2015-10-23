The bright guide to porch lighting

The perfect way to make your home seem welcoming and stunning, even at night, porch lighting is a wonderful method for injecting your own sense of style into even the outdoors.
Of course, there are endless possibilities when it comes to choosing the right exterior lights and, whether you favour wall-mounted, sensor operated or even something a little more avant garde, we think we have some great suggestions for you.
Take a look at our pick of porch lighting options and see if any are akin to your design ethos or fulfil a requirement that you deem important for your home.
We know that lighting doesn't excite everybody but we really can't understand why, especially when there are some truly incredible options out there for every illumination need! Take porch lighting for example; one of the first things any visitor to your home will see, especially at night, it can set the right tone effortlessly and add an extra dimension of design and style to your property.
Who needs a full moon to illuminate the sky when you have these fabulous orbs? The perfect porch lighting solution, these stunning lights are mains powered, allowing for a controlled and manageable wattage flowing through them.
While some exterior lighting is so bright that it appears to need its own power supply, mains powered lighting is a great way to not only enjoy easy installation but also low running costs. With lamps such as these having a traditional bulb inside them, we are sure you could even use an energy saving version to lower the wattage even further. How illuminating!
Many porch lighting solutions will be wall mounted, as is traditional, but if you have a more modern building or an extension that lends itself to other methods, it can be a great way to mix things up a bit!
This example shows a gorgeous entrance complete with overhanging wooden veranda. Of course, the porch lighting could have been mounted on the walls but we really like the use of the overhead installation as an alternative fixing point. Hanging from the veranda, the porch lights here are not only more functional but look like far more of a feature which, thanks to the modern take on a classic lantern design, looks incredible.
We love these split globe lights from Agustos Teknoloji that are not only doing a fantastic job of lighting a front entrance but also look so tactile and ergonomic that they draw more then just our eyes to them! A unique and artistic way to light a porch, we think these show exactly why we are so passionate about lighting and why you should be too!
Unless you are happy for your porch lighting to be on consistently, which can result in large electricity bills, we suggest that you consider connecting your lights to a motion sensor. Don't worry that they are large, bulky and unappealing additions to the front of your home though, as this example shows just how diminutive they can be.
Just creeping into view in the top right corner, the motion sensor in this picture is almost unnoticeable but performs a vital task in helping to light your door when, and only when, people are in close proximity, thus saving you money and maintaining your privacy. Perfect!
Unless you live in a country that is guaranteed to have sunshine and dry weather all year round you need to consider your porch lighting in terms of wet conditions and how they might affect it. You can't afford to find some interior lights that are perfect and just 'chance' it as the results could be devastating, not to mention dangerous.
Weatherproof porch lighting does not have to be unattractive. In fact, we think that this example is delightful, not only in its traditionalism but also its functionality. The ornate metalwork makes the lights a design feature independently and perfectly complements the wrought iron security gate, giving an overall feeling of 'come on in to this welcoming home, but only if you have been invited'.
While environmental concerns might not be at the top of everybody's list when thinking about home design, we think that when it comes to porch lighting, you can afford to give a little more thought to the impact you are having, ecologically speaking.
It's not as difficult as you may think to be a little greener with your lighting choices, from using eco bulbs through to selecting pieces that are LED powered, such as these fantastically different lights. Weatherproof, eye-catching and wonderfully warm, these peach-like domes would make terrific porch lights, while being environmentally sustainable thanks to the use of LED components rather than traditional bulbs. Requiring less frequent replacement, not to mention using far less energy, LED lighting is a great way to do your bit, while retaining all the style you crave.
