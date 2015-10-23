The bright guide to porch lighting

The perfect way to make your home seem welcoming and stunning, even at night, porch lighting is a wonderful method for injecting your own sense of style into even the outdoors.

Of course, there are endless possibilities when it comes to choosing the right exterior lights and, whether you favour wall-mounted, sensor operated or even something a little more avant garde, we think we have some great suggestions for you.

Take a look at our pick of porch lighting options and see if any are akin to your design ethos or fulfil a requirement that you deem important for your home.