Your handy guide to garage harmony

The garage was once thought of a man's domain but with all family members gradually moving their belongings and vehicles in, it has become just another communal family space and, as such, needs careful organisation and considered storage solutions.

While one family member might need space to work on a treasured car, another will be keen to hoard belongings that can't fit in the main house so taking everybody's needs into account is the only way to guarantee garage harmony.

Take a look at our suggestions for creating fantastic garages that offer usability and aesthetically pleasing design and see if you could do with updating your own!