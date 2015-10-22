Building a self-contained annex at the bottom of a garden is the dream for many people as it offers a wonderful alternative to a crowded family home. For parents that need to live with their family, it offers an incredible level of autonomy, while teenagers that perhaps no longer want to have a bedroom next to younger siblings can branch out and feel a little more independent.

This annex is not only beautifully finished and cleverly designed to maximise internal space, it offers total self-containment thanks to a fully-functioning bathroom and kitchen, making it a valuable addition to the existing property.

Let's take a look at this beautiful build and see if you might be inspired to build something similar in your garden.