Building a self-contained annex at the bottom of a garden is the dream for many people as it offers a wonderful alternative to a crowded family home. For parents that need to live with their family, it offers an incredible level of autonomy, while teenagers that perhaps no longer want to have a bedroom next to younger siblings can branch out and feel a little more independent.
This annex is not only beautifully finished and cleverly designed to maximise internal space, it offers total self-containment thanks to a fully-functioning bathroom and kitchen, making it a valuable addition to the existing property.
Let's take a look at this beautiful build and see if you might be inspired to build something similar in your garden.
Everything about this exterior shot leads us to believe that this is a property that has been designed and finished to the highest standards, with nothing left to chance or being considered as an afterthought. The grey window and door frames are a perfect match for the shutter boards, helping to ground this build in the nature that it's surrounded by.
Blankstone, the professional team behind this fantastic build, have created something not only attractive but also high-functioning, making it an enviable and exceedingly valuable addition. We love the endless possibilities that a space like this offers, being suitable as a guest house, spare bedroom or even an artist's studio.
As we move around the side of the building it becomes clear just how well finished this project is. The cladding, seen here in a lovely and modern vertical mounted style, brings sharp definition at every glance, as well as honey-toned warmth and a gentle nod to nature.
The inclusion of a sliding door set allows for maximum light to enter the annex, while also inviting the garden to effectively become an extension of the living space, making it feel much larger than it is. This is key in any annex build as claustrophobic builds make for unusable spaces.
Enough admiring the outside, let's get in and take a proper look around!
Once considered to be a cheap or low-end material for building a house, plywood is enjoying a huge surge in popularity right now thanks to the simple chic and clean finish that it offers at a wallet-friendly price. What can be better than a gorgeous end result for a low cost? Nothing!
Used to create a stunningly minimalist kitchen area and to box in the bathroom for privacy, the ply in this space helps to create a light and airy feel that doesn't seem in the least bit cramped. In fact, everything you could possibly need is here and finished in the style of a blank canvas in case future personalisation is an option.
Not a huge space by any means, this annex makes wonderful use of every millimetre! The bed looks comfy and sizeable without filling the rest of the room, while a brightly coloured chair and footstool help to distract from the small footprint.
The ladder is an inspired feature, leading up to a higher-level mezzanine, which is ideal for storage, making this a genuine home in under half the normal size! With adequately-sized built in wardrobes able to accommodate a lifetime of clothing, the upstairs can be reserved exclusively for storing non-essentials, thus helping to keep the room clear.
When is a bed not a bed? When it's a sofa! It's utterly fabulous how the bed is actually a futon sofa as we had no idea at first. All we saw was a beautiful piece of wooden furniture that looked utterly at home in the space and now we see the same thing but in the guise of a settee.
By using furniture that serves a dual function, small quarters living is made infinitely easier, not to mention more comfortable and practical. If you had to circumnavigate the bed the whole time this would have felt like a tiny area but, by slotting the sofa into a perfectly made-to-measure recess, everything looks immaculately planned out and perfectly placed.
One of the most impressive features of this stunning annex is that every facet of life has been accounted for, from eating through to sleeping and even working.
The design team could have easily been forgiven for deeming the space too small to include a home office set up, yet they have taken the time to install a desk with a heavenly view of the garden, all at arms reach of the coffee making area too.
Perfect for writers or artists, this annex has us wondering if we really need a full size house or if we could get away with something a little more modest!
