10 tips for furnishing & decorating your first home

Choosing your first home is one of the biggest decisions you will ever make. Picking an area, then finding a suitably sized house that will accommodate you and your family in the coming years, and finally settling on a property, is a huge process. It will be stressful, exhilarating, time consuming but most of all, it will be highly rewarding.

So what next? You've settled on a house, and are now ready to move in and make it home. The house is bare, and needs to furnished and decorated from top to bottom, and this is a huge task in itself. The best thing about buying your first house is being able to furnish and decorate it exactly how you want.

If the task ahead is looking a little daunting, never fear. We decided it was about time we put together a list of our 10 best tips for furnishing your new home. With a bit of careful planning, list writing, budgeting, and not rushing into things, you can make your new house a home, while not spending more than you can afford, and hopefully with a few less headaches and sleepless nights.