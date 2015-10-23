The X-Factor Townhouse

From the exterior this townhouse gives little away as to the design scheme that has been selected for the interior. In fact, all we can really tell is that attention to detail and heritage sympathetic colours have been used to great effect.

As we delve inside, what we see is an astonishing level of detail combined with luxury materials, high end finishes and modern additions that leave us breathless. So let's take a look to see if you are inspired by any of the features inside and impressed by what has been achieved.