Bedroom decoration ideas

From a young age, our bedrooms are a very personal space that reflect our personalities and provide us with a safe and comfortable place to relax. The bedroom isn't merely a place to crash out at 11pm: it's the first place we're responsible for keeping tidy, for cleaning, and for decorating in our teens. It's sometimes the place we go to hang out with friends, or to hide away in after a breakup. Its where we get dressed and ready in the morning before going out and achieving our goals. It often becomes a shared space when we meet our partner: a life event often accompanied by disagreements on décor and who is most guilty of stealing the covers for themselves.

However you spend time in your bedroom; whether you're a night owl that doesn't spend much time in bed, or a self-proclaimed lazy-bones who always wants another 5 minutes of sleep in the morning, your bedroom deserves attention. Whether you like it or not, your bedroom says more about you than you think, so put some thought into how you decorate it and make it a positive reflection to be proud of.

Here are some design ideas that might help you on the road to achieving your perfect bedroom: