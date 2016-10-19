Tips on presentation for a fast home sale

So, you’re planning to sell your house and want to put it on show? But hold on before you open those front doors: is your house as clean, as stylish, and as ready for showing as can be?

Think of this entire process as your house going through an interview, which is technically what an open house is. The same way you prepare and beautify yourself for a potential new position is what you need to do for your home. It needs to show its best side, its potential, and turn any negative aspects into positive attributes.

Want your living space to become so much more appealing to the public so it can sell as quickly as possible? Here’s what you do…