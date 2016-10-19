Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ways to extend your home without calling builders!

homify Modern study/office
If you desperately need some extra space in your home but you either can't afford a serious extension or don't want to permanently alter the façade of your house with heavy duty home improvement, there is another way to get what you need.

Funky, cool and perfectly practical garden outbuildings are fast becoming the go-to way to gain a new office, art studio or even a spare bedroom. If you want something different then you might get an architect involved, otherwise, no planning permission will be necessary as these are simply oversized sheds.

Take a look at these fabulous examples and see if they might be the answer to your extra room needs!

1. Maybe you're keen to create an adults-only retreat? A garden room is perfect for that

Garden Studio Man cave, Samuel Kendall Associates Limited Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
2. This garden room really does look like a swish office. Ideal for homeworkers!

Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Modern study/office Wood Blue office,teenage den,studio,guesthouse,log cabin,garden,blue,white,summerhouse,seaside,premium,quality
Garden Office

3. We can picture this making a wonderful yoga studio, nestled in nature

garden office in and out design Study/office
garden office

4. The styling here almost makes it look like an extra house. What a great guest annex, especially if you make it look like the main house

L. Shaped garden office Garden Affairs Ltd Country style garden
L. Shaped garden office

5. All work and no play makes anyone a dull person, so this office annex with deck is ideal for taking regular screen breaks

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Modern study/office
'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

6. These container-style rooms are amazing! An art studio is the perfect function for one

Garden room home office The Swift Organisation Ltd Modern garden
Garden room home office

7. If you'd like your extra room to look a little more subtle, this lovely summerhouse-style building is great

Garden Writing Studio Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Grey garden room,studio,garden office,summerhouse,writing studio,grey,wooden
Garden Writing Studio

8. Perfect for creating a quiet and focused work space, these garden rooms are amazing. Just don't become workaholics because you love the space!

Garden Studio with storage, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern study/office
Garden Studio with storage

9. How about adding a garden room like this and turning it into a playroom? That'll keep down the clutter in the house

Garden Room in High Barnet, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
Garden Room in High Barnet, London

10. Small can be mighty, so even little gardens can be put to great use as an extra room host

Garden Room in Queens Park, London, Office In My Garden Office In My Garden Modern garden
Garden Room in Queens Park, London

11. With integral storage, this office manages to double up as a useful garden shed too

Garden Office with hidden storage shed built by Garden Fortress , Surrey homify Modern study/office
Garden Office with hidden storage shed built by Garden Fortress , Surrey

12. If you have a large garden, just imagine what a structure you could build! This huge office has us green with envy

Wohnhaus M, [lu:p] Architektur GmbH [lu:p] Architektur GmbH Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
13. Small and perfectly formed, this black-clad office really means business

homify Modern study/office
14. The perfect way to add a quiet room to your home, a garden building will also add a beautiful aesthetic

Fifth Avenue Modern 2 homify Classic style study/office Wood White garden,office,study,studio,contemporary,quality,premium,entertain,guesthouse
Fifth Avenue Modern 2

15. We love the easy to customise aspect of these garden rooms. Just imagine being able to have a totally unique office, studio or spare room

Log Cabin Office homify Modern study/office Wood Red office,studio,study,summerhouse,garden,city,small,mini,flat roof,red
Log Cabin Office

For more fun garden additions, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Wooden Garden Projects You Could Try Building.

15 perfect planters for small gardens
Would a garden room be perfect for your home?

