15 ways to extend your home without calling builders!

If you desperately need some extra space in your home but you either can't afford a serious extension or don't want to permanently alter the façade of your house with heavy duty home improvement, there is another way to get what you need.

Funky, cool and perfectly practical garden outbuildings are fast becoming the go-to way to gain a new office, art studio or even a spare bedroom. If you want something different then you might get an architect involved, otherwise, no planning permission will be necessary as these are simply oversized sheds.

Take a look at these fabulous examples and see if they might be the answer to your extra room needs!