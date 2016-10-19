Common kitchen renovation sins (we'll help you avoid)

On the face of it, renovating a kitchen might sound like an easy task, however, if it was we wouldn't need the help of talented kitchen planners.
While you're concentrating on choosing cabinets and paint colours you like, there might be some key elements that you're overlooking. But, don't worry! We've pinpointed the top 10 mistakes to avoid and, we're not only going to tell you what they are, we're going to let you in on how to avoid them.
Before you start a new project in your kitchen, make sure you're not heading for disaster…
Poor lighting in any room is a pain. Poor kitchen lighting, however, makes it hard to do anything and can be extra problematic.
These can include main ceiling lights, under-cabinet bulbs and task lighting. Funky colours are optional!
You don't want to be squeezing through gaps with a pot of boiling water in your hand, do you?
Plan the new area to include easy to use walkways and clear passages.
These ovens have halved the worktop area!
Appliances installed at eye-level for ease of use and uninterrupted countertops.
There's no simpler way to shrink a space than by overcrowding it with decorating styles.
A simple and chic installation will never date and you can add funky touches elsewhere, such as with tea towels and other accessories.
If you need to eat in your kitchen, but it's not enormous, why waste space with a dining table when an island would work?
Add stools to create a dining spot, whilst also making the surface an extra slice of countertop.
Kitchens need to be easy to keep clean and able to withstand heavy use, so soft wood worktops and other impractical choices are a no!
Opt for the most hardwearing material you can afford and you shouldn't need to replace it.
You know it's just not practical!
This will minimise spills and accidents.
Don't simply install whatever will fit in your kitchen! Think about what you have the most of and go from there.
If you can, display some of it from hanging hooks and reserve the cupboards for more delicate items.
You might think you're saving money, however, you're ensuring your kitchen looks tatty and uncared for.
While all your old cabinets are out, take the time to install a new. It will be an investment that finishes your new design off to perfection.
A family home needs a better way to communicate than notes on the fridge. Plus, it looks messy!
Blackboard walls are so popular right now and we understand why. What a great way to pass on important information!
