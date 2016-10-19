Common kitchen renovation sins (we'll help you avoid)

On the face of it, renovating a kitchen might sound like an easy task, however, if it was we wouldn't need the help of talented kitchen planners.

While you're concentrating on choosing cabinets and paint colours you like, there might be some key elements that you're overlooking. But, don't worry! We've pinpointed the top 10 mistakes to avoid and, we're not only going to tell you what they are, we're going to let you in on how to avoid them.

Before you start a new project in your kitchen, make sure you're not heading for disaster…