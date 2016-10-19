Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Common kitchen renovation sins (we'll help you avoid)

press profile homify press profile homify
Project Shots, Beccy Smart Photography Beccy Smart Photography Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

On the face of it, renovating a kitchen might sound like an easy task, however, if it was we wouldn't need the help of talented kitchen planners.

While you're concentrating on choosing cabinets and paint colours you like, there might be some key elements that you're overlooking. But, don't worry! We've pinpointed the top 10 mistakes to avoid and, we're not only going to tell you what they are, we're going to let you in on how to avoid them.

Before you start a new project in your kitchen, make sure you're not heading for disaster…

1. Mistake: Ignoring bad lighting

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Poor lighting in any room is a pain. Poor kitchen lighting, however, makes it hard to do anything and can be extra problematic.

1. Solution: Install multiple lighting systems

Project Shots, Beccy Smart Photography Beccy Smart Photography Modern kitchen
Beccy Smart Photography

Project Shots

Beccy Smart Photography
Beccy Smart Photography
Beccy Smart Photography

These can include main ceiling lights, under-cabinet bulbs and task lighting. Funky colours are optional!

2. Mistake: Putting up with cramped spaces

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

You don't want to be squeezing through gaps with a pot of boiling water in your hand, do you?

2. Solution: Better planning

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plan the new area to include easy to use walkways and clear passages.

3. Mistake: Installing appliances without thinking about ergonomic layouts or practical use of space

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Holywell Cottage

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

These ovens have halved the worktop area!

3. Solution: Wall-mount what you can

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth

A modern kitchen in rural location

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Appliances installed at eye-level for ease of use and uninterrupted countertops.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Mistake: Using too much colour and pattern

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

There's no simpler way to shrink a space than by overcrowding it with decorating styles.

4. Solution: Choose timeless décor

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME Modern kitchen
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

A simple and chic installation will never date and you can add funky touches elsewhere, such as with tea towels and other accessories.

5. Mistake: Not installing an island

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you need to eat in your kitchen, but it's not enormous, why waste space with a dining table when an island would work?

5. Solution: Install a multifunctional island

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add stools to create a dining spot, whilst also making the surface an extra slice of countertop.

6. Mistake: Choosing non-durable countertops

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Kitchens need to be easy to keep clean and able to withstand heavy use, so soft wood worktops and other impractical choices are a no!

6. Solution: There are countless worktop materials to choose from to suit all budgets

Highbury Town House APE Architecture & Design Ltd. Modern kitchen
APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.

Highbury Town House

APE Architecture & Design Ltd.
APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.
APE Architecture & Design Ltd.

Opt for the most hardwearing material you can afford and you shouldn't need to replace it.

7. Mistake: Having usable surfaces too far away from appliances

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Country style kitchen
Bandon Interior Design

Country House in Tenterden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

You know it's just not practical!

7. Solution: Having usable worktop adjacent to both your cooker and sink

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style kitchen
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

This will minimise spills and accidents.

8. Mistake: Not having enough storage

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Don't simply install whatever will fit in your kitchen! Think about what you have the most of and go from there.

8. Solution: Get creative with your kitchenalia

Provence Villa in İstanbul, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Country style kitchen
Orkun Indere Interiors

Provence Villa in İstanbul

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

If you can, display some of it from hanging hooks and reserve the cupboards for more delicate items.

9. Mistake: Keeping an old-fashioned floor

Before (interior) Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Before (interior)

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

You might think you're saving money, however, you're ensuring your kitchen looks tatty and uncared for.

9. Solution: Install a new, durable floor

The Kitchen Zodiac Design Modern kitchen
Zodiac Design

The Kitchen

Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

While all your old cabinets are out, take the time to install a new. It will be an investment that finishes your new design off to perfection.

10. Mistake: Making your fridge a message centre

KITCHEN RENOVATION - project cool flat, Severine Piller Design LLC Severine Piller Design LLC Modern kitchen
Severine Piller Design LLC

KITCHEN RENOVATION—project cool flat

Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC

A family home needs a better way to communicate than notes on the fridge. Plus, it looks messy!

10. Solution: Make you walls interactive

Blackboard Pixers Modern kitchen wallpaper,wall mural,blackboard,chalk
Pixers

Blackboard

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Blackboard walls are so popular right now and we understand why. What a great way to pass on important information!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 40 Great Ideas To Plan A Small Kitchen.

15 ways to extend your home without calling builders!
What's the biggest problem in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks