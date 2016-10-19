Your browser is out-of-date.

13 expert October gardening tips (so it survives winter)

press profile homify press profile homify
Contemporary Front Garden, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Can you believe it's October already? It doesn't seem long ago that we were looking forward to summer and talking about getting your outside space party-ready. Alas, here we are looking at ways to protect and preserve your garden in the colder months.

If nothing else, gardeners the land over will be impressed you're being so proactive! If you want to maintain your stunning garden and not let all your hard gardening work during the warmer months go to waste, read on, as we've found some simple yet effective ways to make it happen!

1. Identify which blooms are the most delicate in your garden and cover them before any frost hits

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

2. Clear fallen leaves from the lawn to stop it getting too soggy. Don't discard them just yet though…

Projekt przydomowego ogrodu w podwarszawskim Konstancinie, LandAR Projects Sp. z o.o. LandAR Projects Sp. z o.o. Modern garden
LandAR Projects Sp. z o.o.

3. Keep collected leaves to turn into mulch, which will nourish your beds and keep them warm

Rural Garden , Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Rural Garden

4. Tidy up your borders now because later in the year they'll be more difficult to tackle and the weather might be rotten

Front Garden Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Front Garden

5. Plant evergreens to ensure you'll have some vibrant colour in your garden even during winter

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern garden
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

6. Remove any greenhouse shades you have in place, as with fewer daylight hours, they all count now

SOLARDOME Haven Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Solardome Industries Limited

SOLARDOME Haven

7. Give your compost bin a good turn over and put compost that's ready to use on your delicate flowers

A tranquil combination of traditional rock, slate and Acer Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A tranquil combination of traditional rock, slate and Acer

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

8. Give your greenhouse an 'autumn clean' as opposed to a spring clean. Get rid of anything that's died, remove rubbish and get ready for spring now

homify Classic style garden
homify

9. Take the time to maintain your tools. Oil any wooden handles so they don't split in the cold, sharpen blades and carry out some general maintenance

Potting shed The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
The Posh Shed Company

Potting shed

10. Be sure to harvest the last of your summer crops and get your winter seeds sown

Vegetable garden Roeder Landscape Design Ltd Country style garden
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

Vegetable garden

11. Treat wooden outbuildings to a fresh coat of stain or varnish so they're protected in the cold

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

12. Anything that you can feasibly move inside, do. Even something as simple as bringing a herb planter into your kitchen will help

Mote Avenue, Maidstone Cowen Garden Design Country style garden
Cowen Garden Design

Mote Avenue, Maidstone

13. Net any ponds and/or water features to prevent wildlife getting injured in or on frozen water. This will also stop fallen leaves from blocking up any filtration systems

Stone Water Fountain Unique Landscapes Classic style garden
Unique Landscapes

Stone Water Fountain

For more autumn gardening tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Ideas To Get Your Garden Shipshape For Autumn.

When do you usually prepare your garden for winter?

