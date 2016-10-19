13 expert October gardening tips (so it survives winter)

Can you believe it's October already? It doesn't seem long ago that we were looking forward to summer and talking about getting your outside space party-ready. Alas, here we are looking at ways to protect and preserve your garden in the colder months.

If nothing else, gardeners the land over will be impressed you're being so proactive! If you want to maintain your stunning garden and not let all your hard gardening work during the warmer months go to waste, read on, as we've found some simple yet effective ways to make it happen!