Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Wardrobe ideas- Utilize every bit of your space

press profile homify press profile homify
Loft Conversion , Progressive Design London Progressive Design London Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Small wardrobes really can become the bane of your life, can't they? What started out as a cute little place for storing your clothes, suddenly isn't big enough or man enough for the task. Before you know it, you've got things spilling out everywhere and cluttering up your bedroom.

Well, we want to help you avoid that disastrous bedroom storage situation, so compiled some top tips for making life with a small wardrobe a little more bearable. And don't worry that you'll have to ruin a pretty bedroom as even the most discerning of interior designers will approve of our ideas!

1. Add door knobs to your walls

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

As a handy way to hang up tomorrow's clothes and accessories.

2. Don't forget to use those corners cleverly

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

At the very least they can be a goldmine for shoes!

3. These wall baskets are such a great idea

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

They're ideal for scarves, gloves and other accessories.

4. Cordon off some dead space with a curtain

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing room
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

And make an extra wardrobe area.

5. Cycle clothes seasonally

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON, DPS ltd. DPS ltd. Modern dressing room
DPS ltd.

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON

DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.

So you can pack away anything you won't be wearing for a few months.

6. We know this will be tough

Bespoke shoe cabinet In:Style Direct Classic style dressing room
In:Style Direct

Bespoke shoe cabinet

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

You need to throw away any shoes that are past their best or damaged. You know you won't fix them so be ruthless!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Hang what you can on a wall

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style dressing room
Tim Wood Limited

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

To free up a wealth of valuable space. Bags are an obvious choice.

8. Add sneaky storage to other parts of your bedroom

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Eclectic style dressing room
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

Such as a stool with a lift-up lid.

9. Only hang what you absolutely need to and fold the rest

Leather Floored Walk-In Wardrobe homify Modern dressing room
homify

Leather Floored Walk-In Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Your clothes will take up much less space that way.

10. Repurpose transitional areas

Belsize Park Gardens, Living in Space Living in Space Dressing room
Living in Space

Belsize Park Gardens

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

To create more rail space.

11. Put every inch to good use

Loft Conversion , Progressive Design London Progressive Design London Modern dressing room
Progressive Design London

Loft Conversion

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Have you considered expanding your wardrobe by converting awkward loft space into a dressing room?

12. Add cupboards to spare rooms

상도동 반달집, 리슈건축 리슈건축 Modern dressing room
리슈건축

리슈건축
리슈건축
리슈건축

So you only keep your day-to-day items in your bedroom.

13. Hanging bulky items on hangers

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern dressing room
Etons of Bath

Victorian Townhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

To free up extra drawer space for t-shirts and jumper. Scarves and belts are your main offenders!

14. Force yourself to have a wardrobe audit twice a year

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Discard anything you haven't worn in the last 12 months.

15. Open front shelves aren't just for books

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Add some to your bedroom for a gorgeous and practical way to increase your clothing storage.

16. Transform a small spare room or box room

VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

Into a dressing space just for you. We know this is indulgent, but you're worth it!

For more wardrobe ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 wardrobe designs that maximise space in your home.

A Modest Life-Changing Extension
Ready to wage war on your wardrobe?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks