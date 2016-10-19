Your browser is out-of-date.

8 rustic kitchens you need to see

press profile homify press profile homify
Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Whatever your preferred aesthetic, you can't deny that a rustic kitchen always looks great, invoking wonderful nostalgic memories and smells.

Because of that, we thought it would be fun to show you 8 amazing rustics cooking spots, just in case you're thinking about changing up your kitchen plans and you don't know what style to go for. Don't think of rustic as old-fashioned, as kitchen planners are constantly being asked to create rugged, country-style interiors.

Take a look at these ones and see if rustic might be right for you!

1. Hanging pots

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

If you conjure an image of a rustic kitchen, we bet you picture hanging saucepans. We do too and this example shows you exactly why. 

They look great, they're practical and they give such a farmhouse vibe.

2. Exposed bricks

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

You can't beat some exposed brick walls for adding a rustic feel to a kitchen. Just look at how warm and traditional this one looks. 

Somehow, it's making us hungry just looking at it!

3. All the wood

Vivienda en Mayu Sumaj, Abitar arquitectura Abitar arquitectura Rustic style kitchen
Abitar arquitectura

As well as brick walls, wood is a staple in any rustic kitchen and the more you can use, the better! We love this one, with wooden cabinet doors and even a raw, chunky bar top.

4. Interactive space

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Rustic kitchens always have a lived-in and not-too-precious feel about them, so the idea of a blackboard wall fits right in. We love this space, complete with a wooden dining table and laid-back feel.

5. The right stove

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style kitchen
zanella architettura

Would any rustic kitchen really be complete without a wood-burning stove? We don't think so, especially when they look this good. 

Cast iron + wood = rustic kitchen heaven.

6. Wicker detailing

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
holly keeling interiors and styling

Kitchen design

The motifs that make up a rustic kitchen are beautiful and wicker is another terrific material that adds nostalgia and a natural feel in spades.

Wicker storage baskets and chairs are perfect in a rustic kitchen, as you can see here.

7. Exposed shelving

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style kitchen
Egue y Seta

Any rustic kitchen will have a collection of gorgeous crockery and ceramics lurking somewhere, but to get the most out of them, open front shelves are key.

Mount them on an exposed brick wall for extra rustic scene points, like this wonderful space.

8. Location is key

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style kitchen
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

You might not realise it but a truly rustic kitchen will always have a connection to nature, usually with a beautiful view out into the garden. 

We don't think scenery gets more rustic than this!

Fore more great kitchen ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 40 Great Ideas To Plan A Small Kitchen.

Wardrobe ideas- Utilize every bit of your space
Is rustic your perfect kitchen style?

