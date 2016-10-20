Your browser is out-of-date.

15 fantastic home entrances!

Portes d’entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
Loading admin actions …

How can you help your home design make an incredible first impression? By choosing the right front door, of course! Any architect or interior designer will tell you that a stunning, impactful front door can really make a façade. 

If you've been trying to think of a way to make more of your home but don't fancy attending to your front garden, a new door might be a brilliant compromise. 

Take a look at some of our favourites and see if you can hone in on a style that you love!

1. Perfect lighting makes such a spectacle out of something that can often be mundane

114, URBN URBN Minimalist houses
2. Dark wood and a square shape makes a change from the norm!

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Front doors
3. Set back and subtle, this front door deters uninvited guests

Fachada MRios, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Stone Grey
4. The way this wooden door connects with higher cladding ties it in wonderfully with the façade

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Tropical style houses
5. Nothing has more authority than a black front door. Knock, if you dare!

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
6. Blink and you could miss this perfectly camouflaged door

homify Front doors
7. The tall dimensions make this a grand entrance to die for!

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
ML Residence

8. A frosted glass front door? What an amazing modern touch

CO 40, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Front doors
9. Coloured perfectly to meld with the concrete surround, this grey industrial front door is stunning

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
10. Is that a door or a wall? Talk about a grand entrance!

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern windows & doors
11. Pivoting delicately, this wood and glass door is perfectly complemented by some modern art

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
12. We still like a traditional style, but with a vibrant colour pop? Superb!

EFH F, Nähe Braunschweig, Gondesen Architekt Gondesen Architekt Scandinavian style houses
13. Tonally perfect for the modular look of this home, the matt black door really adds a sense of purpose

Portes d’entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
14. As the only wooden accent on this façade, the front door grabs your attention for all the right reasons

Casa Minimalista, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Minimalist houses
15. Small and discreet, this door gives way to more striking features, such as the stone cladding, but adds a beautiful contrast

E2 FACADE arQing Minimalist houses
E2 FACADE

For some surprising front door insight, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Things You Didn't Realise A Front Door Says About You!

