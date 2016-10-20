Your browser is out-of-date.

Get your home winter-ready right now (and feel smug)

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, The Bazeley Partnership The Bazeley Partnership Modern living room
Admit it, you love feeling smug about something, don't you? We do too, which is why we're sharing our top tips for getting your home winter-ready before everyone else.

You know there's nothing nicer than curling up in your living room, safe in the knowledge you've completed all your winter home prep.  We don't want you to forget anything, or have to call out an emergency heating engineer, so read on and brace yourself because, as they say in Game Of Thrones… winter is coming!

1. Clean you gutters out

It's not a pretty job but it's absolutely vital.

2. Tune up the central heating

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern living room
You'll need an engineer for this so get one in before the peak times hit.

3. Install a woodburner

Charnwood Island IIIb Multifuel Boiler Stove Direct Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Think about installing a woodburner to offset the cost of your heating bills.

4. Check your windows

Traditional Diamond Leaded Heritage Bronze Casements Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
Check window seals and putty and replace/top up where necessary.

5. Check your roof

​mansard loft conversion fulham homify Modern houses
Check your roof for loose or cracked tiles that could be a hazard in bad weather. Get any you find replaced immediately!

6. Outdoor faucets

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd GardenPlants & flowers
Turn off outdoor faucets to prevent them from freezing during cold weather.

7. Sprinkler system

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
Service your sprinkler system with a thorough irrigation or you could suffer frozen pipes!

8. Chimney

Nicol Lodge, ID Architecture ID Architecture Modern houses
Have your chimney swept by a professional. You'll find they're cheaper in autumn than winter!

9. Garden care

Beautiful multistem prunus trees Joanne Alderson Design
Use fallen leaves as mulch for your garden beds as they'll provide great insulation.

10. Stock up on essentials

Tiled Path Borrowed Space Modern garden
Stock up on essentials, such as salt for paths and sand bags if your home is prone to flooding.

11. Leave summer behind

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
Swap out the summer duvet for something with a higher TOG value and get ready to snuggle down.

12. Wardrobe audit

Apartment H, Mackay + Partners Mackay + Partners Modern style bedroom
Have a wardrobe audit to make room for new jumpers and coats.

13. Store outdoor furniture

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Put your outdoor furniture into the garage or shed and out of the cold weather.

14. Heavy drapes

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Get your heavy drapes dry-cleaned and ready to hang. You don't want a draught, after all.

15. Kitchen essentials

Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood Green
Stock up on hearty kitchen essentials, such as cans of soup and pasta and always have a good supply in the cupboards in case of severe weather.

For more winter preparation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Expert October Gardening Tips (So It Survives Winter).

15 fantastic home entrances!
How else do you prepare your home for winter?

