Get your home winter-ready right now (and feel smug)

Admit it, you love feeling smug about something, don't you? We do too, which is why we're sharing our top tips for getting your home winter-ready before everyone else.
You know there's nothing nicer than curling up in your living room, safe in the knowledge you've completed all your winter home prep. We don't want you to forget anything, or have to call out an emergency heating engineer, so read on and brace yourself because, as they say in Game Of Thrones… winter is coming!
You'll need an engineer for this so get one in before the peak times hit.
Think about installing a woodburner to offset the cost of your heating bills.
Check window seals and putty and replace/top up where necessary.
Check your roof for loose or cracked tiles that could be a hazard in bad weather. Get any you find replaced immediately!
Turn off outdoor faucets to prevent them from freezing during cold weather.
Service your sprinkler system with a thorough irrigation or you could suffer frozen pipes!
Have your chimney swept by a professional. You'll find they're cheaper in autumn than winter!
Use fallen leaves as mulch for your garden beds as they'll provide great insulation.
Stock up on essentials, such as salt for paths and sand bags if your home is prone to flooding.
Swap out the summer duvet for something with a higher TOG value and get ready to snuggle down.
Have a wardrobe audit to make room for new jumpers and coats.
Put your outdoor furniture into the garage or shed and out of the cold weather.
Get your heavy drapes dry-cleaned and ready to hang. You don't want a draught, after all.
Stock up on hearty kitchen essentials, such as cans of soup and pasta and always have a good supply in the cupboards in case of severe weather.
