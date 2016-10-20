Your browser is out-of-date.

17 little tricks to declutter your home in five minutes

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style bathroom
Every little helps and we're going to prove that today by sharing some ultra-quick decluttering tips that really will all add up to a perfectly tidy, well organised and delightful home.

You might not think that five minutes here and there can make a big difference, but professional cleaners will tell you that it really can. Once you see how clean and fresh your home is, you'll agree that five-minute decluttering is the way forward.

We don't want you to languish in messy living rooms or feel bogged down by cluttered bathrooms, so let's see what a big difference just five minutes can make!

1. Show people where useful cupboards are so they can contribute. A five minute tour is all you need

2. Designate a place for magazines and newspapers

3. Only start with one room or area

4. Clear a shelf. Yes, just one shelf!

5. Clear a counter if you're getting the hang of quick decluttering

6. Pick five things to find a home for

7. Stand and visualise how you want the room to look before you start

8. Create a 'maybe' box of things you might throw away or keep

9. Write a 30-day plan for turning your home around

10. Donate extra items to charity by taking them to the shop yourself

11. Set up a simple filing system for bills and other important household paperwork

12. Learn to love an uncluttered look by looking at pictures of clear rooms

13. Start with one drawer and really go for it!

14. Tidy under your bed

15. Research minimalist design for motivation

16. Alphabetise one work space

17. Clean out the medicine cabinet and get rid of anything past its best before date

For more decluttering tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Things You MUST Avoid When Home Decluttering.

Are you going to try the five minute approach?

