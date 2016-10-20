All you need to know to improve your small garden

Just because it's October it doesn't mean that you can rest on your laurels and ignore your garden for a few months. In fact, gardeners everywhere will tell you that now's the perfect time to get that outdoor space in good shape so it can maintain through winter and be ready for a spruce up in spring.

If you don't think this applies to you as you have a small garden, think again! But there's no need to panic as we have all the gardening advice you need for making the most of your space.

From impactful additions to simple styles, we've got everything covered!