All you need to know to improve your small garden

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Just because it's October it doesn't mean that you can rest on your laurels and ignore your garden for a few months. In fact, gardeners everywhere will tell you that now's the perfect time to get that outdoor space in good shape so it can maintain through winter and be ready for a spruce up in spring. 

If you don't think this applies to you as you have a small garden, think again! But there's no need to panic as we have all the gardening advice you need for making the most of your space. 

From impactful additions to simple styles, we've got everything covered!

1. Work from the view out of the house first to create something you'll like looking at

Small Urban Garden Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
2. Use bold geometric shapes, either in your patio creation or plants

Small urban garden Ruth Willmott Modern garden
3. Work with the rule of three, which states no more than three bold materials should be used together for a sleek finish

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
4. Keep any colours you use simple and natural

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
5. Don't forget that lighting is really important. Table lanterns are often enough!

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Rustic style garden
6. Privacy will be important in a small garden, so get the fencing perfect

CREANDO ESPACIOS ACOGEDORES DE MADERA EN EL EXTERIOR, Madera Garden Madera Garden Mediterranean style garden
7. Clever seating becomes vital in a small space. Removable options are great

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
8. Install a vertical herb garden to use wall space to good effect

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
9. Tiered planters take advantage of height when floor space is at a premium

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
10. Artificial grass can be used for neatness and a quick solution

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
11. Party lights are fun and make a small garden feel incredibly sociable

Residencia da Esquina, SALA2 arquitetura e design SALA2 arquitetura e design Tropical style garden
12. Mirrors will make it look bigger and are unusual

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
13. Anything can make a great planter, even old tin cans on a table!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
14. A green wall is easy to install and needs little maintenance

緑と庭と, アース建築工房 アース建築工房 Country style garden Bricks Red
15. Keep your heating portable for easy socialising

Landelijke achtertuin met stoer paviljoen, Van Mierlo Tuinen | Exclusieve Tuinontwerpen Van Mierlo Tuinen | Exclusieve Tuinontwerpen Country style garden
16. Assess what your key garden use will be and work to that priority. Don't try to have everything!

Casa WSC , alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
17. Decorate with potted blooms that can be moved and switched around easily

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
18. A funky shaped deck area really grabs attention

Newly planted garden Dawn Garden Design
19. Small doesn't have to be boring, if you find ways to dd eclectic touches. Pallet walls look great and are super cheap

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf GardenFurniture
20. Don't overlook the importance of corner spaces when space is tight!

Small Courtyard Garden, Dewin Designs Dewin Designs
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Simple Ways Wood Can Make Your Garden Better.

Which idea(s) do you most want to try in your garden?

