Bad design decisions to avoid in your small bathroom

We bet you've heard some outdated advice about how to decorate a super small space? Well, today we're busting all those myths wide open.

When it comes to small bathroom ideas, any interior designer will tell you that you don't have to go neutral or plain. In fact, you can and should go all out and make a huge splash!

Take a look at our list of design pitfalls you want to avoid when decorating a small bathroom and see which ones you might have fallen into…