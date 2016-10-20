Your browser is out-of-date.

Bad design decisions to avoid in your small bathroom

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern bathroom
We bet you've heard some outdated advice about how to decorate a super small space? Well, today we're busting all those myths wide open.

When it comes to small bathroom ideas, any interior designer will tell you that you don't have to go neutral or plain. In fact, you can and should go all out and make a huge splash! 

Take a look at our list of design pitfalls you want to avoid when decorating a small bathroom and see which ones you might have fallen into…

1. Being too boring

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

You really don't have to be plain.

2. Thinking small

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern bathroom
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

You need to have BIG plans for every room!

3. Shying away from built-in storage

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern bathroom
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

A small room can handle some storage, don't worry about that.

4. Not trying colour

Yellow Bathtub Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Yellow Bathtub

Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Small rooms love a little colour so go mad!

5. Overlooking glass as a main material

Wetroom Shower Areas, nassboards nassboards Classic style bathroom
nassboards

Wetroom Shower Areas

nassboards
nassboards
nassboards

It's perfect for small spaces.

6. Thinking you can't have a vanity unit

THE COMPLETE NATURAL BATHROOMS Stonearth Interiors Ltd Modern bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

THE COMPLETE NATURAL BATHROOMS

Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Of course you can. If it fits, it can work.

7. Not choosing big suite items

Clarendon Works, Notting Hill, London, Moreno Masey Moreno Masey Modern bathroom
Moreno Masey

Clarendon Works, Notting Hill, London

Moreno Masey
Moreno Masey
Moreno Masey

If your bath takes up most of the room, it's still a practical bathroom.

8. Avoiding texture

Luxury Bath France Rachel Angel Design Bathroom
Rachel Angel Design

Luxury Bath France

Rachel Angel Design
Rachel Angel Design
Rachel Angel Design

Texture won't shrink the room, it'll look great!

9. Not daring to go dark

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern bathroom
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Black bathrooms are phenomenal, whether big or small.

10. Being afraid of floating storage

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style bathroom
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

It's perfect for creating the illusion of space.

11. Ignoring all-important organisation

Family Home in Tunbridge Wells, Smartstyle Interiors Smartstyle Interiors Modern bathroom
Smartstyle Interiors

Family Home in Tunbridge Wells

Smartstyle Interiors
Smartstyle Interiors
Smartstyle Interiors

You need to have a plan in a small room!

12. Cluttering up surfaces

Large Main Bathroom Redesign homify Classic style bathroom
homify

Large Main Bathroom Redesign

homify
homify
homify

This is a huge error. Ensure those surfaces are kept clear.

13. Not thinking about luxury touches

Shower Niche tiled in Marron Polished Marble Mosaic Tiles Loveridge Kitchens & Bathrooms Modern bathroom
Loveridge Kitchens &amp; Bathrooms

Shower Niche tiled in Marron Polished Marble Mosaic Tiles

Loveridge Kitchens & Bathrooms
Loveridge Kitchens &amp; Bathrooms
Loveridge Kitchens & Bathrooms

Wall niches for your expensive toiletries? Yes, please!

14. Being dismissive of open shelving

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It looks good, encourages tidiness and really adds practicality.

15. Not using accessories for colour pops

Quinta do Lago, Cheryl Tarbuck Design Cheryl Tarbuck Design Modern bathroom
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

Quinta do Lago

Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

A bright towel is such an easy addition.

16. Forgetting about the floor

Maximalist Modern, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern bathroom
Design Intervention

Maximalist Modern

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

You can go a little wild down there too!

17. Not putting a view to good use

​Upstairs bathroom at the house at Broad Street in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern bathroom White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Upstairs bathroom at the house at Broad Street in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

If you've got one, use it.

18. Not embracing mosaic tiles

Denne Manor Barn , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern bathroom
Lee Evans Partnership

Denne Manor Barn

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

Small bathrooms and small tiles are a match made in heaven!

For extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Genuinely Tiny Bathrooms With Great Ideas You Can Copy.

Are you rethinking your bathroom ideas now?

