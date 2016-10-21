Your browser is out-of-date.

80 m² Home Divided in a Clever Way

press profile homify press profile homify
Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Bigger isn't always better and today's project certainly proves that! 

Totalling just 80 m², it's the layout and precise decorating that has helped to make the most of every nuance of available space, so we imagine the owners really thanked their lucky stars for having chosen the perfect interior designer.

Lacking nothing, with a comfortable living room, functional kitchen and delightful bedroom, we think you'll be shocked at how much this tiny home has to offer, so let's take a look…

Accent colour victory

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
It's not a big area, but with the mustard accents this living room is stylish and really comes into its own.

Letting in light

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Those double doors allow natural light to pour in, which certainly helps with the small proportions.

Gloss finishes

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
Gloss finishes can make all the difference in a small space and those mustard storage cupboards are earning their keep like pros!

Punchy colour

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
In an all-white home, strong accent colours are a must. While the grey sofa is lovely, it was still too neutral to work alone so the yellow cushions and foot rest are a great idea.

Open plan perfection

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
From the living room you glide into this dining set up and from there, the kitchen, making this an open one room dream. The ceiling lights are amazing!

Small but fully functional

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
It might not be the biggest kitchen we've ever seen, but this freestanding installation is ideal for keeping the free-flowing movement in this home.

So chic

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
We have been taught to believe that all-white everything will always look cold, but we don't think that applies here.

Simple solutions

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
Having been condensed into one island, this bespoke kitchen is amazing. Despite having a dining table, there's even room for a breakfast bar!

Extra pizzazz

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bedroom
The perfect size for a master bedroom, we really love the proportions here.

All mod cons

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
A small home can be an ineffectual one but that's not a concern here. The master bedroom even has an adjoining en suite.

Fresh and unfussy

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bedroom
What more do you need in a master bedroom than a bed and a television? The simplicity here is refreshing!

Funky touches

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
Everywhere we look a surprising burst of colour comes through and it's fantastic.  This teal storage cupboard is plain but hugely impactful.

Fresh and clean

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
What a generous en suite! With no colour added (apart from the cupboard) this space feels huge.

Clever uses of space

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Having a large mirror in the bedroom would have been a bit bulky. However, it's ideal out in the hallway!

Perception-altering

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
As well as looking great in the hall, this mirror also challenges your eyes to figure out what is where and how big it is.

If you enjoyed seeing what's possible in a small home, take a look at this Ideabook: Furnishing A Small Apartment: A Simple Guide.

Did you get any good ideas for your small home?

Discover home inspiration!

