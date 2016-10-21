80 m² Home Divided in a Clever Way

Bigger isn't always better and today's project certainly proves that!

Totalling just 80 m², it's the layout and precise decorating that has helped to make the most of every nuance of available space, so we imagine the owners really thanked their lucky stars for having chosen the perfect interior designer.

Lacking nothing, with a comfortable living room, functional kitchen and delightful bedroom, we think you'll be shocked at how much this tiny home has to offer, so let's take a look…