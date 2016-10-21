Sad Garden is Now King of the Street

When people walk down your street and turn into your driveway or entrance, what do they see? A well put together home with a pretty garden and a striking front door? Or a neglected mess that hardly says 'welcome'?
Well, prior to hiring a team of professional landscapers to work their magic, the latter is exactly what this home offered to visitors, which was a sad state of affairs.
Just wait until you see how dramatically this front garden has been altered… you won't believe your eyes!
What a sad waste of a potentially great space! With plenty of area to play with, it seems odd that a threadbare lawn, uneven hedge and empty borders were the chosen scheme.
We know not everyone is a natural at gardening but, when a space like this sits outside your home and is the first thing visitors see, you'd really want to make more of it, wouldn't you?
Well, the owners of this home did…
Now, that's what we call a dramatic turnaround! Vibrant green grass, perfectly edged beds and shaped topiary all work wonders in totally transforming the first impression this home makes.
We now certainly wouldn't expect any shabby interior touches!
You can see from here that the house itself is hardly a small or understated affair so this design, with classical motifs and heritage touches, really makes sense.
It's those fine details that lead to proper cohesion between interior and exterior spaces and, with the shaped hedging, planters and crisp-edged lawn, this is now a garden fit for a fabulous home.
We told you at the beginning that not everybody is a seasoned gardener and guess what? The owners here aren't, which is why they've opted for artificial grass!
You'd never know. would you? The finish and styling of faux lawns is so high-quality these days that you really have to inspect people's gardens to spot a faker. It's the perfect solution for people who want a beautiful space with minimal upkeep.
If you liked this transformation, get some more front garden inspiration by reading this Ideabook: The homify Guide To A Fabulous Front Garden.