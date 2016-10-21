Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Sad Garden is Now King of the Street

press profile homify press profile homify
homify
Loading admin actions …

When people walk down your street and turn into your driveway or entrance, what do they see? A well put together home with a pretty garden and a striking front door? Or a neglected mess that hardly says 'welcome'? 

Well, prior to hiring a team of professional landscapers to work their magic, the latter is exactly what this home offered to visitors, which was a sad state of affairs. 

Just wait until you see how dramatically this front garden has been altered… you won't believe your eyes!

Before: Don't come in

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a sad waste of a potentially great space! With plenty of area to play with, it seems odd that a threadbare lawn, uneven hedge and empty borders were the chosen scheme. 

We know not everyone is a natural at gardening but, when a space like this sits outside your home and is the first thing visitors see, you'd really want to make more of it, wouldn't you? 

Well, the owners of this home did…

After: A big welcome

After homify
homify

After

homify
homify
homify

Now, that's what we call a dramatic turnaround! Vibrant green grass, perfectly edged beds and shaped topiary all work wonders in totally transforming the first impression this home makes.

We now certainly wouldn't expect any shabby interior touches!

After: Façade-friendly

Artificial turf homify
homify

Artificial turf

homify
homify
homify

You can see from here that the house itself is hardly a small or understated affair so this design, with classical motifs and heritage touches, really makes sense. 

It's those fine details that lead to proper cohesion between interior and exterior spaces and, with the shaped hedging, planters and crisp-edged lawn, this is now a garden fit for a fabulous home.

After: We'll let you in on a secret…

After - Front garden homify
homify

After—Front garden

homify
homify
homify

We told you at the beginning that not everybody is a seasoned gardener and guess what? The owners here aren't, which is why they've opted for artificial grass! 

You'd never know. would you? The finish and styling of faux lawns is so high-quality these days that you really have to inspect people's gardens to spot a faker. It's the perfect solution for people who want a beautiful space with minimal upkeep.

If you liked this transformation, get some more front garden inspiration by reading this Ideabook: The homify Guide To A Fabulous Front Garden.

80 m² Home Divided in a Clever Way
Did you spot the artificial grass before we told you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks