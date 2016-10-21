Sad Garden is Now King of the Street

When people walk down your street and turn into your driveway or entrance, what do they see? A well put together home with a pretty garden and a striking front door? Or a neglected mess that hardly says 'welcome'?

Well, prior to hiring a team of professional landscapers to work their magic, the latter is exactly what this home offered to visitors, which was a sad state of affairs.

Just wait until you see how dramatically this front garden has been altered… you won't believe your eyes!