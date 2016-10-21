12 ways to use stone on your walls (so they look special)

Stone walls are fast becoming a hot interior trend with designers installing them for forward-thinking and design-orientated clients the world over. But how can you get in on it? Would you know which type of stone to add to your kitchen? Is stone in the bedroom a good idea?

Well, stone walls work in every room but to prove that to you, and so you can start planning your own home design project, we've collated a fantastic selection right here.

Take a look and see if you think boulders are beautiful and if granite gets you going!