12 ways to use stone on your walls (so they look special)

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Stone walls are fast becoming a hot interior trend with designers installing them for forward-thinking and design-orientated clients the world over. But how can you get in on it? Would you know which type of stone to add to your kitchen? Is stone in the bedroom a good idea? 

Well, stone walls work in every room but to prove that to you, and so you can start planning your own home design project, we've collated a fantastic selection right here.

Take a look and see if you think boulders are beautiful and if granite gets you going!

1. Pale stone is perfect for a hallway first impression

2. Stone bathroom alcoves have such presence

3. Tiles in the kitchen aren't new, but how about granite tiles?

4. Multi-tonal and textured, what could be better for a media room that's all about visuals?

5. Stacked flagstones make a corridor more of a feature

6. Dark and enticing, large blocks are bathroom perfection

7. This large pebble formation makes a transitional area as interesting as an individual room

8. Exposed stone walls get a softer look with some paint, making them great for bedrooms!

9. You'll need a craftsman to complete this look, but what character it adds

10. Grey slate walls are wonderful against rich wood. Perfect for staircases!

11. Rugged walls bring the outside into your home

12. When other wall coverings fail to excite you, stone mosaics will!

For cool ideas for your bedroom wall, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Modern (And Easy) Bedroom Wall Decorating Ideas.

Sad Garden is Now King of the Street
In which room would you most like a stone wall?

