15 hallway ideas you've (possibly) not considered

Certain rooms seem to take care of themselves in terms of design. However, your hallway tends to be an area that is woefully underwhelming if you don't take it to task.

The question is, what can you actually do with a hallway to make it stand out and have a little more functionality? Well, we have a host of amazing suggestions as we've been looking at what fantastic interior designers have done with clients' spaces and brought a few of them together to show you.

Extra usefulness and bold ideas are coming your way so, if you're serious about upping the style stakes of your transitional areas, read on!