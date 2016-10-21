Your browser is out-of-date.

15 hallway ideas you've (possibly) not considered

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Certain rooms seem to take care of themselves in terms of design. However, your hallway tends to be an area that is woefully underwhelming if you don't take it to task. 

The question is, what can you actually do with a hallway to make it stand out and have a little more functionality? Well, we have a host of amazing suggestions as we've been looking at what fantastic interior designers have done with clients' spaces and brought a few of them together to show you. 

Extra usefulness and bold ideas are coming your way so, if you're serious about upping the style stakes of your transitional areas, read on!

1. Use the space to add in some spacious storage

Meble do stylowej willi w małopolsce, Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją

Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją

2. Embrace industrial styling and make a real feature of your entrance

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, Mint&Brisk Mint&Brisk Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mint&amp;Brisk

Mint&Brisk
Mint&amp;Brisk
Mint&Brisk

3. Add cool wall hangers that look amazing when empty but also serve as handy coat storage

44m2 dla dwójki!, idea projekt idea projekt Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
idea projekt

idea projekt
idea projekt
idea projekt

4. Use your hallway walls to display favourite pieces of art

Mansarda, Tarna Design Studio Tarna Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tarna Design Studio

Tarna Design Studio
Tarna Design Studio
Tarna Design Studio

5. Add mirrored wall panels to make the space seem double the size!

Beton udomowiony – czyli nowoczesne mieszkanie w Krakowie., ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

6. Add seating for putting your shoes on comfortably

Mieszkanie w stylu klasycznym, Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski

Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski

7. Bold, colourful accents are perfect for dark or plain hallways

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

8. Try your hand at some distinctive flooring in your hallway

Территория комфорта, VVDesign VVDesign Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
VVDesign

VVDesign
VVDesign
VVDesign

9. Display flowers to add a pleasant scent and gorgeous visuals to your hallway

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Rustic textures work well in hallways for creating a shabby chic or traditional aesthetic

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

11. Try mixing old and new motifs in your hallway, especially if you have renovated an older property

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

12. Add a secret room to your hallway for a family-friendly way to get more space!

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

13. Painting your hallway a bold colour will never be a bad move

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Larger hallways can be ideal locations for modern art installations or sculptures

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jaya & Rajesh

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

15. Why not turn your hallway into a library? It's perfect for grabbing some bedtime reading on your way through!

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

If you're feeling more excited about hallways, take a look at this Ideabook: 4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations.

Which idea could work in your hallway?

