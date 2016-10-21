Your browser is out-of-date.

12 fab small bathrooms (full of ideas you can copy)

press profile homify press profile homify
valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
Size doesn't matter, at least not when it comes to creating a beautiful bathroom that you want to spend time in. However, we know you might need a little extra convincing so we've found some lovely small bathroom ideas that you'll love! 

The bathroom designers that created these spaces really knew how to work with tight spaces and awkward footprints, creating havens of relaxation that promote a little self-care and 'you time'. 

Let's take a look to see if your small bathroom might actually be a blessing in disguise waiting to happen…

1. All white makes this space fresh and bright

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bathroom Concrete White
2. Warmer neutrals add such a cosy yet still vibrant feel

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
3. A splash of colour puts the fun into your daily routine

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
4. We love the idea of the whole room basically being about the shower

Casa v_a, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern bathroom
5. Small spaces can still appreciate unique additions. Look at that wood!

Piancabella, DF Design DF Design Modern bathroom
6. Funky and warm, this is a dream bathroom

Санузел "Riflessione" vol.3, Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Eclectic style bathroom Multicolored
7. Small spaces have room for some texture. Those tiles are incredible!

Casa Maple, Martin Dulanto Martin Dulanto Modern bathroom
Casa Maple

8. You don't have to stick to white, as this bronze beauty of a bathroom shows

homify Modern bathroom
9. A huge mirror really does make a room feel twice the size

APTO 705 Peñas Blancas, 57uno Arquitectura 57uno Arquitectura Modern bathroom
10. Bathroom so small you can't fit a bath in it? No problem, build out onto the patio!

CASA DEL BOSQUE, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Minimalist bathroom
11. The lean proportions here take nothing away from the classic cream styling

Clássico ao Luxo, Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Minimalist bathroom
Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores
12. Bold choices are firm favourites in small bathrooms, so those patterned shower tiles are brilliant!

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern bathroom
For more bathroom advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Bad Design Decisions To Avoid In Your Small Bathroom.

Old Cottage Gets a £75k Facelift
What do you like most about your small bathroom?

