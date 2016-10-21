4 modern houses you'll love (with floor plans included)

Planning a new home build can seem like a daunting task but seeing what other people have created certainly helps, which is why we've found four modern homes that show you each stage of the process. From projection to planning, through to realisation.
If you never know how architects' projections are actually going to look in real life, you're not the only one! Sit back and enjoy looking at how a vision is brought to life.
Setting out to create a modern, boxy family home design, the projections certainly show exactly that, with provisions for a pool right from the start and a style that is deceptively simple.
Naturally, the interior would need to flow and make sense.
It's exactly as the picture showed, minus a finishing render, with a bare brick exterior chosen instead.
It's amazing that it really does look identical to the projection, going to show that when the perfect design is settled upon, there shouldn't be any deviating.
This two-storey modern extravaganza looks amazing and has a tangible social vibe to it as well. With an open-plan look, the floor plans will reveal how more private areas are laid out.
Now, that's unusual! It looks as though the top floor will mimic the lower with a central seating area. With a minimum of three bedrooms, there would be room for it.
As we said, this is clearly a house designed for entertaining. With few doors or walls in place, the lower floor is opened up into an open-plan style.
Wow! Plans and projections can't quite match the real thing, as we had no idea the space would be so open and unconstrained and that styling is simply gorgeous.
This is not a large home but the plans show a lot of consideration for getting the right flow and relationship between spaces.
With two private bedrooms and an open-plan communal area, this home will rely on sensible decorating.
Here you can see the dining table and living room area, as shown on the initial plans, and we have to say that it works as nothing feels too cramped.
Even in an open-plan home you need to be able to separate areas, which has been done perfectly here with movable furniture.
By keeping things adaptable, the room feels larger.
A balcony is a valuable resource in a small home so using it as an outside dining spot is a touch of genius!
Again, this is not a large home. However, with plans to slightly change the layout of the space, there will be increased functionality and easier living guaranteed.
How cool is this rendering of what the apartment could look like?
With a cordoned off kitchen and open-plan living area, this is somewhere we wouldn't mind calling home.
Even more stylish than the projection, this home has really come to life with some interior restructuring. That kitchen is incredibly chic!
Colours aside, this is literally identical to the architect's render and it's incredible.
If you worry that projections never quite seem to come to life, put those fears aside! Now you can see that they really do.
