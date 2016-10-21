Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 modern houses you'll love (with floor plans included)

press profile homify press profile homify
Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Planning a new home build can seem like a daunting task but seeing what other people have created certainly helps, which is why we've found four modern homes that show you each stage of the process. From projection to planning, through to realisation. 

If you never know how architects' projections are actually going to look in real life, you're not the only one! Sit back and enjoy looking at how a vision is brought to life.

1. Projections and plans

homify Asian style pool Chipboard Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Setting out to create a modern, boxy family home design, the projections certainly show exactly that, with provisions for a pool right from the start and a style that is deceptively simple. 

Naturally, the interior would need to flow and make sense.

1. The result!

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's exactly as the picture showed, minus a finishing render, with a bare brick exterior chosen instead. 

It's amazing that it really does look identical to the projection, going to show that when the perfect design is settled upon, there shouldn't be any deviating.

2. The idea

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This two-storey modern extravaganza looks amazing and has a tangible social vibe to it as well. With an open-plan look, the floor plans will reveal how more private areas are laid out.

2. Top floor plans

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Now, that's unusual! It looks as though the top floor will mimic the lower with a central seating area. With a minimum of three bedrooms, there would be room for it.

2. Ground floor plans

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

As we said, this is clearly a house designed for entertaining. With few doors or walls in place, the lower floor is opened up into an open-plan style.

2. The finished product

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Wow! Plans and projections can't quite match the real thing, as we had no idea the space would be so open and unconstrained and that styling is simply gorgeous.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

3. Planning a small and well laid out home

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

This is not a large home but the plans show a lot of consideration for getting the right flow and relationship between spaces. 

With two private bedrooms and an open-plan communal area, this home will rely on sensible decorating.

3. As designed

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern dining room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Here you can see the dining table and living room area, as shown on the initial plans, and we have to say that it works as nothing feels too cramped.

3. Clever layout

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Even in an open-plan home you need to be able to separate areas, which has been done perfectly here with movable furniture. 

By keeping things adaptable, the room feels larger.

3. Added bonus

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

A balcony is a valuable resource in a small home so using it as an outside dining spot is a touch of genius!

4. Small home plans

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Again, this is not a large home. However, with plans to slightly change the layout of the space, there will be increased functionality and easier living guaranteed.

4. Interior projection

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

How cool is this rendering of what the apartment could look like? 

With a cordoned off kitchen and open-plan living area, this is somewhere we wouldn't mind calling home.

4. Finished product

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo Modern kitchen
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Even more stylish than the projection, this home has really come to life with some interior restructuring. That kitchen is incredibly chic!

4. Picture perfect living

Reforma estilo industrial de un apartamento de 65m2, auno50 interiorismo auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo
auno50 interiorismo

Colours aside, this is literally identical to the architect's render and it's incredible. 

If you worry that projections never quite seem to come to life, put those fears aside! Now you can see that they really do.

If after seeing these fabulous home, you think open-plan living could be for you, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The UK's Best Open Plan Homes.

12 fab small bathrooms (full of ideas you can copy)
Did you enjoy comparing the homes to their plans?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks