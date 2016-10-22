Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small houses façades (to see before changing yours)

press profile homify
Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist houses
A house doesn't have to be huge to make a great first impression or a lasting impact, as it's all about how you finish your façade. 

Architects know that a beautiful exterior is key when building a dream home and, just in case you needed any further convincing, we've found 20 stunning home façades that will make you want to dive right on inside the properties themselves. 

From bright and vibrant to quirky or with integral garages, prepare to love this exterior home design inspiration!

1. Clean and simple wins here

homify Minimalist houses Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. This security-motivated façade is no less gorgeous for being protective

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Detached home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

3. Love that unique glazing!

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

4. A medley of complementary materials

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

5. Cute and rustic, this one has a nostalgic touch

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

6. Accented with vibrant colour!

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

7. The façade is the entire home!

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

9. Natural stone and cream? Yes, please

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

10. Ultra-modern but this home is unexpectedly alluring

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

11. The stark modernism and modular design here is lovely

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist houses
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

12. Small but perfectly thought out and with an integrated car port

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. The colour. The roller door. We love it all

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

14. The contrast of modern white with industrial grey is mesmerising

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico EPG-Arquitécnico Modern houses
EPG-Arquitécnico

EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

15. Long and lean deserves to be seen!

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist houses
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

16. Simple, domineering and a total contrast to the neighbour, this is unforgettable

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

17. Bare brick has never looked so fresh and modern

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. So simple, it makes you look twice

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist houses
lab arquitectura

lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura

19. Just one bright inclusion is all that's needed to capture your attention here

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

20. The mix of natural materials and stark white here is stunning!

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

If you love looking at façades for inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Tea-Spilling British Façade Upgrades.

4 modern houses you'll love (with floor plans included)
Which of these styles was your dream home façade?

