Easy ways to cultivate your garden space

press profile homify press profile homify
Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
You want a stunning garden, but you have no interest in being out there gardening, tending and pruning, come rain or shine. So, how can you reconcile the two elements? More easily than you might think, actually! 

We've looked at some of the most low-maintenance, high impact spaces created by professional gardeners in a bid to bring you our top tips for curating beauty without ongoing hassle. 

If you're keen to update your garden and keep your involvement to a minimum, enjoy these super simple ideas!

1. Keep it simple with few plants

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Rip up the lawn and have artificial grass

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

3. Have no flowerbeds at all

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

4. Have decking instead of a lawn

미니멀한 자연주의 감성주택, 33평 주택리모델링, 로하디자인 로하디자인 Minimalist style garden
로하디자인

로하디자인
로하디자인
로하디자인

5. Plant evergreens that need no care

Ogród minimalistyczny ze strefą do medytacji, Ogrody Przyszłości Ogrody Przyszłości Minimalist style garden
Ogrody Przyszłości

Ogrody Przyszłości
Ogrody Przyszłości
Ogrody Przyszłości

6. If you want flowers, choose super hardy blooms

Traditional and Contemporary Mix, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Minimalist style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Traditional and Contemporary Mix

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

7. Stick to simple lawn shapes

Topiary Spheres and a funky hedge Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Niwaki

Topiary Spheres and a funky hedge

Niwaki
Niwaki
Niwaki

8. Choose non-shedding trees so you won't have leaves to collect

Y-House, タカヤマ建築事務所 タカヤマ建築事務所 Minimalist style garden
タカヤマ建築事務所

タカヤマ建築事務所
タカヤマ建築事務所
タカヤマ建築事務所

9. Install a sprinkler system to do the hard work for you

Garden maintenance Greenmans Yard Tropical style garden
Greenmans Yard

Garden maintenance

Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard

10. Choose furniture over things that need pruning

OGRÓD SKANDYNAWSKI, SPRING architektura krajobrazu SPRING architektura krajobrazu Minimalist style garden
SPRING architektura krajobrazu

SPRING architektura krajobrazu
SPRING architektura krajobrazu
SPRING architektura krajobrazu

11. Add bark chippings to delay weed growth

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Wood Green
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

12. Drop shingle everywhere for a neat finish that needs no maintenance

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

13. Add potted plants instead of plant beds

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Naharro

Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

14. Only include the bare essentials

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

15. Make a feature of lights instead of plants

Trafalgar One, Canadian Pacific Building, London, Moreno Masey Moreno Masey Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Moreno Masey

Trafalgar One, Canadian Pacific Building, London

Moreno Masey
Moreno Masey
Moreno Masey

16. Use plants that need no fuss, like cacti

COLECCION CACTUS, CURADORAS CURADORAS GardenPlant pots & vases
CURADORAS

CURADORAS
CURADORAS
CURADORAS

17. Rock gardens aren't even alive so they won't need anything!

SOL Ausstellungsgarten Grenchen, SOL AG SOL AG Mediterranean style garden
SOL AG

SOL AG
SOL AG
SOL AG

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Expert October Gardening Tips (So It Survives Winter).

20 small houses façades (to see before changing yours)
Have we inspired the lazy gardener inside you?

