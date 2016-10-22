Your browser is out-of-date.

Must steal wall ideas for a smart kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
White Gloss & Latte Oak, Creative Designs Creative Designs Modern kitchen
If you thought there were only a couple of viable options for decorating your kitchen walls, you're about to have your mind blown! In an age where the weird and wonderful are really taking centre stage in home designdecorators are pushing the boat out to create unique, eye-catching spaces that make a huge impression while remaining totally usable. 

This merging of fashion and function is observable in kitchens more than anywhere else so, if you're in the mood for some funky inspiration, take a look at our suggestions below and see which one might be the right choice for you!

1. Bare bricks for a rustic touch

Küche Modern und Altholztheke, ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau Modern kitchen
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

2. Wood can't be beaten for a nostalgic feel

Cabaña Las Pendientes - Patagonia Argentina, Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Classic style kitchen
Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica

3. Tiles are a staple but you can go super funky

homify Colonial style kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

4. Washable wallpaper is a great option for a fast revamp

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

5. Marble is so luxurious!

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

6. Mosaic tiles are a good way to include some colour, especially in a small space

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

7. Chalkboard paint is a cheap and easy way to make a wall more functional

Квартира-студия в стиле лофт в центре Москвы, Aiya Design Aiya Design Industrial style kitchen
Aiya Design

8. Stainless steel details are easy to keep clean and look so contemporary

Colour by Numbers homify Eclectic style kitchen Wood Multicolored Sustainable kitchens,flat panel,Farrow and Ball,routed door pulls,Nancy's Blushes,stainless steel work,colourful kitchen,multi colour kitchen,white range cooker,plywood kitchen,oak shelving,Arsenic
homify

Colour by Numbers

9. Decals are a fantastic modern trend that afford you non-permanent personalisation

Vinilos decorativos y Fotomurales cocinas, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

10. A small kitchen loves a mirrored wall

Kitchen design for small spaces, Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry KitchenLighting Wood White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Kitchen design for small spaces

11. Magnetic panels are perfect for creating a stunning visual, as well as making your walls extra handy!

Magic Wall, Magic Wall Magic Wall KitchenStorage
Magic Wall

12. Glass splashback walls can be created in any colour

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

13. Painted stone adds texture within a neutral palette

Splashguard homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Splashguard

14. Polished stone looks utterly amazing, not to mention tactile

White Gloss & Latte Oak, Creative Designs Creative Designs Modern kitchen
Creative Designs

White Gloss & Latte Oak

15. Concrete kitchen walls tap into the current trend for industrial styling

Modern Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti modern kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern Kitchen

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Things NOT To Do When You Paint Kitchen Cabinets.

Easy ways to cultivate your garden space
Did any of the more unusual ideas tempt you?

