Must steal wall ideas for a smart kitchen

If you thought there were only a couple of viable options for decorating your kitchen walls, you're about to have your mind blown! In an age where the weird and wonderful are really taking centre stage in home design, decorators are pushing the boat out to create unique, eye-catching spaces that make a huge impression while remaining totally usable.

This merging of fashion and function is observable in kitchens more than anywhere else so, if you're in the mood for some funky inspiration, take a look at our suggestions below and see which one might be the right choice for you!