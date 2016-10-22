Your browser is out-of-date.

A tightwad's guide to low-cost home organisation

press profile homify
Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style study/office
There's nothing wrong with being frugal and a little cautious with your hard-earned money, but how can you hang onto the pennies while still enjoying a perfectly organised home? 

Well, we've found a few ways, having looked at some homes that clearly have professional cleaners on call. So regardless of how disorganised or cluttered your home is right now, we can help you get it sorted in a weekend.

Get ready to wave goodbye to hellish hallways and bogged-down bathrooms, as these tips will wipe them from your memory completely, while keeping your purse firmly closed!

1. Set up recognised places for everything

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

2. Don't confuse buying stuff with getting organised

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style study/office
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

3. Organise, measure and then buy storage items if absolutely necessary

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern study/office
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

4. Remember that less is more. You could even sell things you don't need anymore to make money

Minimal Bathroom, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography BathroomFittings
Rosangela Photography

Minimal Bathroom

Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography
Rosangela Photography

5. Know where to find freebies locally. There are lots of pre-loved websites to check out!

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

6. Keep shoe boxes to use as storage or dividers in larger pieces of furniture

Minimal Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti minimal bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Minimal Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

7. Turn picture frames into dry-wipe boards. All you need is a pen!

pokoje dziecięce, abostudio abostudio Modern nursery/kids room
abostudio

abostudio
abostudio
abostudio

8. Be creative, not flash with the cash, when you need something new

Photos, homify Online GmbH & Co. KG homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
homify Online GmbH &amp; Co. KG

homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
homify Online GmbH &amp; Co. KG
homify Online GmbH & Co. KG

9. Make designer-style storage from cheap DIY supplies

"DIY" coat rack, Phil Divi Product Design Phil Divi Product Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Phil Divi Product Design

DIY coat rack

Phil Divi Product Design
Phil Divi Product Design
Phil Divi Product Design

10. Repurpose inexpensive coat hooks as jewellery organisers

Hooks, Superliving Superliving Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Superliving

Hooks

Superliving
Superliving
Superliving

11. Use step ladders as storage shelves

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Alessandro Isola Ltd

Hertfordshire Home

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

12. Employ magnets to keep small items like tweezers in place in your bathroom cabinet

Elegant Bathroom Casa Più Arredamenti elegant bathroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Elegant Bathroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

13. Keep empty food jars for small garage items, such as screws and other DIY bits and bobs

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

14. Buy less kitchen cabinets and invest in a plate rack, which will be cheaper

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

15. Add a tension rod inside a cabinet to hang cleaning products from

Pure PQ furniture knob in Raw Metal Dauby KitchenStorage furniture,kitchen cabinet,industrial,design,interior
Dauby

Pure PQ furniture knob in Raw Metal

Dauby
Dauby
Dauby

16. Use a toast rack as a mail sorter

Kitchen in a box! Hallwood Furniture Minimalist kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Kitchen in a box!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

17. Use stickers (or a splodge of nail varnish) on clothes hangers to indicate outfits for days of the week

wardrobe, Дмитрий Каючкин Дмитрий Каючкин Living roomStorage
Дмитрий Каючкин

Дмитрий Каючкин
Дмитрий Каючкин
Дмитрий Каючкин

18. Turn your walls into large noticeboards that can be drawn on

Projekt wnętrza mieszkanie w Warszawie M2-42M, OneByNine OneByNine Minimalist kitchen
OneByNine

OneByNine
OneByNine
OneByNine

19. Use an existing sideboard in the bathroom instead of buying a new bathroom-specific cupboard

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka BathroomShelves
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

20. Make your own cleaning products from kitchen ingredients

Graficzna szarość, PTW Studio PTW Studio Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
PTW Studio

PTW Studio
PTW Studio
PTW Studio

21. Embrace minimalism so you never have to buy anything again!

Vivienda, DECLASE DECLASE Minimalist kitchen
DECLASE

DECLASE
DECLASE
DECLASE

For more home organisation hints and tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Ingenious Ideas That Make Home Organisation Easier.

Must steal wall ideas for a smart kitchen
Which money-saving tip(s) most appealed to you?

