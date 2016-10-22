5 modern houses (with floor plans) that'll inspire you to design yours

When you see the homes and plans we're about to show you, we know you'll be scouring online for architects near you who can kick start your dream home design project.
Seriously, we don't think there's anything more motivating than seeing what other people have built from scratch and what they've sought to include in their dream home.
From multi-bedroom mansions to single-storey masterpieces, there really is something for everyone in this article, so let's stop talking and start looking!
This looks like the home of a movie star, don't you think? With a sleek white finish and wooden accents, a lot of time has been dedicated to this design.
The long proportions of this living room are utterly astounding, lending a relaxed feel to the whole space. The use of glass safety rails keeps the open feel really flowing.
Houses that plan ahead and include integral garages are really ahead of the game. Judging by the cars featured on the plan, you can tell just how large this house is!
Bedrooms and bathrooms galore in this home, which clearly favours comfort and a sociable feel. That central area that can be seen from up high is just brilliant!
The tones of this façade are simply divine, creating a sunny, happy exterior, and the proportions look amazing.
The back of this house is where it's really at—just look at that terrace and all the lighting!
This is a generous house, with a contemporary open-plan layout and easy vibe. However, having seen that proposed garden, would you spend much time inside?
There's definitely room for everyone in this home, with double bedrooms on tap and fabulous views from every window.
We're such fans of these modular homes, which look as though new sections can simply be dropped on. The white body and wooden access accents here are gorgeous!
You'll soon see that the interior design of this space is unusual. However, for now let's enjoy the beautiful layout of this kitchen and dining area, which is perfect for formal or casual dining.
You can now see that the whole house is geared towards surrounding the garden and what a great decision that is. The easy U-shaped design is conducive to relaxed living.
With at least three double bedrooms and plenty of space for parking, this is a dream home for sociable people that love to entertain.
The contemporary take on a bungalow has us reeling. It's sleek, amazing and deceptively simple. We can't wait to see some plans that help explain this one!
Well, that terrace and sunken pool was a bit of a shock, elevating this already lovely home to the next level.
Given the long and lean dimensions of this house, we wouldn't have expected anything other than an open-plan scheme and this is not a disappointment.
The wood flooring and vast windows perfectly finish off the space.
It's shocking how much the architects have gotten into one home, but don't forget that it is very long.
The bedrooms all have en suite bathrooms and, even if the interior didn't work well (which it does), you'd forgive it just for that pool!
This design almost looks like a Japanese puzzle box, so it make us wonder what delights lie within. If the aim of the game was to get visitors curious, it works!
Multiple gathering spots have been encompassed in an open-plan interior, alongside a charming separate living room. We can't wait to see what the upstairs looks like…
Ah, now we see that the upper floor is a separate module, designed solely for bedrooms and bathrooms. How clever! It's a great way to put firm functionality in place.
If these house plans got your creative juices flowing, take a look at this Ideabook for even more inspiration: 4 Modern Houses You'll Love (With Floor Plans Included).