Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 modern houses (with floor plans) that'll inspire you to design yours

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

When you see the homes and plans we're about to show you, we know you'll be scouring online for architects near you who can kick start your dream home design project.

Seriously, we don't think there's anything more motivating than seeing what other people have built from scratch and what they've sought to include in their dream home. 

From multi-bedroom mansions to single-storey masterpieces, there really is something for everyone in this article, so let's stop talking and start looking!

1. Impressive exterior

Perspectiva noturna Santos Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Santos Arquitetura

Perspectiva noturna

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

This looks like the home of a movie star, don't you think? With a sleek white finish and wooden accents, a lot of time has been dedicated to this design.

1. Amazingly spacious

Living room Santos Arquitetura Minimalist living room
Santos Arquitetura

Living room

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The long proportions of this living room are utterly astounding, lending a relaxed feel to the whole space. The use of glass safety rails keeps the open feel really flowing.

1. Ground level

Planta pavimento térreo Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta pavimento térreo

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Houses that plan ahead and include integral garages are really ahead of the game. Judging by the cars featured on the plan, you can tell just how large this house is!

1. Top floor plan

Planta do pavimento superior Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Planta do pavimento superior

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Bedrooms and bathrooms galore in this home, which clearly favours comfort and a sociable feel. That central area that can be seen from up high is just brilliant!

2. A warm welcome

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The tones of this façade are simply divine, creating a sunny, happy exterior, and the proportions look amazing.

2. Lovely from the back

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The back of this house is where it's really at—just look at that terrace and all the lighting!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

2. Ground floor layout

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This is a generous house, with a contemporary open-plan layout and easy vibe. However, having seen that proposed garden, would you spend much time inside? 

2. Top floor plans

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

There's definitely room for everyone in this home, with double bedrooms on tap and fabulous views from every window.

3. A modular masterpiece

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist houses
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

We're such fans of these modular homes, which look as though new sections can simply be dropped on. The white body and wooden access accents here are gorgeous!

3. Sociable space

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist kitchen
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

You'll soon see that the interior design of this space is unusual. However, for now let's enjoy the beautiful layout of this kitchen and dining area, which is perfect for formal or casual dining.

3. Garden orientated plan

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

You can now see that the whole house is geared towards surrounding the garden and what a great decision that is. The easy U-shaped design is conducive to relaxed living.

3. Perfect for parties

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

With at least three double bedrooms and plenty of space for parking, this is a dream home for sociable people that love to entertain. 

4. Stunning in a single storey

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

The contemporary take on a bungalow has us reeling. It's sleek, amazing and deceptively simple. We can't wait to see some plans that help explain this one!

4. A surprise at the back

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Well, that terrace and sunken pool was a bit of a shock, elevating this already lovely home to the next level.

4. Open-plan

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Given the long and lean dimensions of this house, we wouldn't have expected anything other than an open-plan scheme and this is not a disappointment.

The wood flooring and vast windows perfectly finish off the space.

4. All on one level

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

It's shocking how much the architects have gotten into one home, but don't forget that it is very long.

The bedrooms all have en suite bathrooms and, even if the interior didn't work well (which it does), you'd forgive it just for that pool!

5. An intriguing wooden box

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

This design almost looks like a Japanese puzzle box, so it make us wonder what delights lie within. If the aim of the game was to get visitors curious, it works!

5. Ground floor genius

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Multiple gathering spots have been encompassed in an open-plan interior, alongside a charming separate living room. We can't wait to see what the upstairs looks like…

5. Designated functions

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior) Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Ah, now we see that the upper floor is a separate module, designed solely for bedrooms and bathrooms. How clever! It's a great way to put firm functionality in place.

If these house plans got your creative juices flowing, take a look at this Ideabook for even more inspiration: 4 Modern Houses You'll Love (With Floor Plans Included).

19 easy ways to save energy (and money) this winter
Would you ever consider designing your own home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks