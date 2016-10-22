Your browser is out-of-date.

19 easy ways to save energy (and money) this winter

Urban chic radiator designs, Feature Radiators Feature Radiators Interior landscaping Iron/Steel White
The summer was a lovely respite from the hell of high heating bills and wasted energy, but don't think that you can't save a lot of money during the cooler months too. 

Heating engineers have plenty of advice for saving money in your home this winter, so we've taken some of this on-board and, because we're so good to you, we're willing to share our new found pearls of wisdom.

If you yearn for a super cosy living room but don't want to remortgage just to pay your gas bill, read on as we're getting thrifty and warm at the same time!

1. Close all your internal doors to keep the heat in

Apartamento 45m2 en el Ensanche de Bilbao, Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Modern dining room
Urbana Interiorismo

2. Cook smart by making a week's worth of meals in one go

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern kitchen
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

3. Get sensible with your clothing purchases and turn down the thermostat (while you pop a jumper on!)

Stilt Wardrobe Barnby & Day BedroomWardrobes & closets
Barnby &amp; Day

Stilt Wardrobe

4. Keep your heating on a constant low rather than up and down

Bordo steel column radiator Feature Radiators Interior landscaping Iron/Steel White steel,multi,column,school,traditional,classic,bordo,sectional
Feature Radiators

Bordo steel column radiator

5. Swap out the summer bedding for a high TOG value duvet

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bedroom
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

6. Add fabric and not electric blankets to your bed

Products, Nyblom Kollén AB Nyblom Kollén AB Rustic style bedroom
Nyblom Kollén AB

Products

7. Get blankets for all your sofas and chairs too

Grid Blanket Seven Gauge Studios Living roomAccessories & decoration Wool
Seven Gauge Studios

Grid Blanket

8. Turn down the shower pressure a notch. Nobody will notice!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

9. Leave the oven door open when you're done cooking. It'll heat the room while cooling

Our Industrial Showroom homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Our Industrial Showroom

10. If you have a range cooker, add covers to your hotplates to insulate the heat

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

11. Fill the fridge as a full one wastes far less energy than an empty one!

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island The Cotswold Company Country style kitchen Wood
The Cotswold Company

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island

12. Be cooker ring efficient. Small pans only need the small ring

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design Twenty 5 Design Modern kitchen
Twenty 5 Design

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley

13. Don't block heat sources, such as radiators, with a sofa

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern living room
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

14. Do your laundry at 30° instead of 40°. This actually makes a huge difference!

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

15. Air dry clothes instead of putting them in the tumble dryer

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

16. Switch off and unplug things you don't use much, like irons and washing machines

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

17. Rinse crockery off straight after use instead of waiting to do a full wash

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Cotes Mill Utility Room by deVOL

18. Block the chimney if not in use with a chimney balloon

Charnwood Cove 2B Boiler Stove Direct Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Direct Stoves

Charnwood Cove 2B Boiler Stove

19. Draw heavy curtains to keep draughts out!

homify Nursery/kid's room
homify

For more winter-ready tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).

Renovating a Ramshackle Old Barn (and now it's your dream home!)
Know any more good money-saving tips for winter?

