Home office designs

Whether you are a workaholic and insist on bringing the office home each night, are part of the increasing contingent of freelancers, are self-employed, or are able to work from home, the increased flexibility of not having to be somewhere is undeniably nice.

To work productively some people need an office environment; somewhere to go to work other than home. But for those who can be just as productive (or even more productive) from home, a workspace conducive to work and away from distractions is essential. If you have been working autonomously for a while, or are new to the world of working 'out of office', see how the owners of these homes both great and small have neatly tucked a home office space into their houses to get cracking on one of the myriad of the professions where you can now work from home.