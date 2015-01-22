Home office designs

Whether you are a workaholic and insist on bringing the office home each night, are part of the increasing contingent of freelancers, are self-employed, or are able to work from home, the increased flexibility of not having to be somewhere is undeniably nice.
To work productively some people need an office environment; somewhere to go to work other than home. But for those who can be just as productive (or even more productive) from home, a workspace conducive to work and away from distractions is essential. If you have been working autonomously for a while, or are new to the world of working 'out of office', see how the owners of these homes both great and small have neatly tucked a home office space into their houses to get cracking on one of the myriad of the professions where you can now work from home.
Ever wondered what an interior designer's own home might actually look like? Well, here is a fine example. The Managing Director of award-winning, Australian interior design firm Moda Interiors, has considered every aspect of the design of their very own home. The well planned layout ensures a relaxing atmosphere for designing the interiors of clients from the home office. Light and space, paired with a hint of an minimalism and an industrial feel, are all evident in this West Australian house.
Another award-winning studio have cleverly designed this home office, which is part of a garden extension project to a home in East London. It's bright, airy and open design is the ideal place to get stuck in, with large windows opening onto the terrace, and a huge skylight allowing light in from above. The feature of this office extension however, is the inclusion of a shower , which has a 3-sided full height frameless glass corner and roof, which provides a sense of being outside while showering. To view the complete gallery of this extension by MW Architects, click here.
'The Sett' is a family home on the Isle of Wight, built by Dow Jones Architects for a writer and a designer; both easily able to work from the comfort of home. A stunning design of timber tones and concrete inside, and a timber exterior facade painted black, the home forms an impactful contrast to the surrounding greenery the Isle of Wight is famous for.
Just because you live in a small townhouse does not mean you cannot find space to work from home. The Book Tower House by Platform 5 Architects features a double height library space, which encompasses the two storey home. It's design includes a small desk for working, which offers a view over the ground floor. Click here if you would like to read our feature article on this fantastic home.
As more and more people begin to work from home, architects are increasingly designing extension and renovation projects to include spaces for working from home. Another great example of contemporary British architecture is this home extension in Islington, London. In keeping with the existing townhouse, Lipton Plant Architects have decided to extend the home in brick, except this time in a more modern blue slate. With a glass roof and wall, the office extension is bathed in sunlight at all hours of the day, and offers a nice view of the perfectly manicured garden.
Another extension project that takes advantage of the lush rear garden is this contemporary extension to a Victorian house in Bristol. The existing garden room has been replaced by a new structure made of timber cladding, and large windows for daydreaming from the desk.