When faced with a choice between flat pack and modern, or unique and vintage furniture, a large majority would choose the latter without hesitation. This is to do with two things: character and quality. The idea is, if it's lasted this long, it must be made well. It wont fall apart after you've used it a few times, and it has already stood the test of time in terms of style. It also seems to have a story to tell, and the prospect of the furniture having a 'previous life' is intriguing: who did it belong to? what were they like? what was their home like?

More appealing is the knowledge that your furniture isn't going to be found in every other house on your street, which is something you can't guarantee with modern, mass-produced furniture. It all sounds good so far, but where's the catch? Vintage furniture can be expensive, and difficult to find if you're looking for something in particular. There is a happy-medium to be found in the smaller independent retailers and boutiques who produce vintage-style furniture on a much smaller, if not exclusive, level. This furniture is usually good quality and, when you think about it, it's going to be real vintage one day any way! Whichever way you decide to create your vintage-style home, think about what key pieces you'll need and take a look at these vintage-style interiors for some ideas.