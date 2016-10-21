When it comes to small-scale living, there is an abundance of tips and secrets to make the most of your space: conjuring up secret storage compartments, getting rid of clutter, and being clever with your choice of colours and décor to add more visual space. And even though these are all important and helpful, we so often wonder what those small homes’ interior settings look like.

Well, today we stop wondering and start viewing, as we bring you a range of super stylish homes that are a bit on the small side size-wise, but pack a big punch style-wise. From modern and rustic to country and eclectic, get ready to be surprised as some of these structures present interior styles and layouts that you never would have guessed…