Living room mistakes you'll want to avoid

Ah, the living room. That heavenly little spot where we have a relaxing sit-down with our friends and some tea (or wine) to catch up on the latest gossip. Or when some ‘me time’ is in order, that is where you can retreat to for some stretching out on that plush couch while getting lost in a film or good book.
But to enjoy these activities, and more, a stylish and practical living room is in order – and that, believe it or not, is not that difficult to achieve. However, some careful planning on your part is in order first, especially if you want to avoid the most common design- and decorating errors.
So, with a beautiful living room and happy guests (and households) as our mission, find herewith those mistakes compiled in a neat list, ready for your perusal.
Yes, you may dial up a professional interior designer, but if you want to tackle that living room alone, keep your cool. First up: colours. Stick with the neutrals to be on the safe side. Greys, beige, whites, off-whites… yes, they all add visual appeal and style to a space, and can definitely help you when you’re stuck on the colour wheel.
homify hint: Bring in your favourite colour (candy red, ocean blue, doesn’t matter) by having it show up in small spots like a scatter cushion, rug, or wall art. This, combined with the overall colour palette of neutrals, is sure to look effortless and stylish, as shown in our example above.
In your quest for the best-looking sofa or the fluffiest rug, you could very easily go overboard and end up with too many furniture- and décor pieces. Remember that in addition to beautiful, that living room needs to be practical, meaning adequate seating and ample moving space for everybody.
Before buying so much as an ottoman, first do a rough sketch of where you will place your furniture and décor. Ensure that there is ample breathing room for all the pieces before you start shopping.
If you choose to bring a TV into the living room, it has to be the focal point of the room, meaning all the furniture needs to be able to point towards it. How else are you going to enjoy the latest episode of your favourite soap or Hollywood blockbuster?
Don’t let the challenge for a focal TV point get in the way of that breathing room you need to include (see mistake number 2).
In addition to leaving walking room for your guests, you need to include some breathing room for your furniture – and that includes blank spots on the walls. We’re not saying to leave entire walls completely blank, but a bit of space between paintings, photos, and other pieces can only do your layout good.
And always include adequate storage space to keep the clutter at bay, such as a bookcase, a credenza, a coffee table with built-in drawers, etc.
Whether you’re reading or relaxing, the living room lighting needs to be adequate. Say it with us: layered lighting.
Yes, in addition to an overhead ceiling light, additional lighting fixtures are also important. So, don’t shy away from a floor lamp, a table lamp (or two), or some wall sconces.
homify hint: Watching a film? After-dinner drinks in the living room? Playing board games with the family? Opt for dimmers so that you can quickly and effectively achieve the correct mood and ambience.
This tip really goes hand in hand with number two – too big or too much, doesn’t really matter, a cluttered space is never in style.
Should you already have a big and bulky piece, like a couch or bookcase, try and balance it out with smaller pieces, like side tables, a slim coffee table, or some small tub chairs.
Whatever pieces of furniture or types of décor you choose for your living room, ensure that the end result shows off your taste, and is comfortable and practical. And remember to have fun in designing your perfect living room!
