Living room mistakes you'll want to avoid

Ah, the living room. That heavenly little spot where we have a relaxing sit-down with our friends and some tea (or wine) to catch up on the latest gossip. Or when some ‘me time’ is in order, that is where you can retreat to for some stretching out on that plush couch while getting lost in a film or good book.

But to enjoy these activities, and more, a stylish and practical living room is in order – and that, believe it or not, is not that difficult to achieve. However, some careful planning on your part is in order first, especially if you want to avoid the most common design- and decorating errors.

So, with a beautiful living room and happy guests (and households) as our mission, find herewith those mistakes compiled in a neat list, ready for your perusal.