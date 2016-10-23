Your browser is out-of-date.

14 little mistakes that make your garden disappointing

UN JARDIN CONTEMPORAIN, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER
About to embark on a garden makeover? Then we're just in time to stop you from making some small but impactful mistakes, which will prevent your space from looking as nice as possible. 

You might think that you'd have to do something really silly to make a garden look the pits, but you'll be shocked at how simple some of these gardening mistakes are and how many professional gardeners have had to learn the hard way to avoid them. We want your garden to be beautiful, so take a look at our list of mistakes to avoid and then plant with confidence!

1. Not having a plan when you start

You must have a drawn up master plan to reference or it will all go awry.

2. Not recognising the importance of unity

You might want to include lots of items but they need to work as a whole!

3. Leaving trees in isolation

Solo trees with nothing around them look sad and abandoned, so bed them in properly.

4. Being too adventurous

Don't install a garden you can't keep up with or you'll end up with a dead and wasted space.

5. Not staking borders

This is vital for creating a perfect shape while you edge borders, so stake and string.

6. Mowing the grass too low

This will actually kill your grass and result in awful bald patches.

7. Not thinking about the impact water will have

Your whole eco-system will change so be sure a water feature is a good idea.

8. Not finishing the edges of water features properly

You don't want them seeping out into the ground.

9. Overfeeding your lawn

Nothing flourishes when overfed, your lawn included. Uneven patches will sprout up!

10. Mowing wet grass

You might think you're being an all-weather gardener but you're actually creating clumps of sodden grass that will rot and affect the rest of the lawn.

11. Buying shrubs that can get out of hand

Always be sure you know the growth rate of shrubs and that you can keep on top of them.

12. Not pruning properly

You can't just snip and hope! Do some research and learn how to prune effectively.

13. Not organising yourself with a garden calendar

This is the kind of thing you can keep in a greenhouse and refer to when you pop in. Easy and helpful!

14. Thinking you don't need to label crops

If you can remember everything you're a better gardener than us, so ensure you're on the right track with a few subtle markers.

For extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Sad Garden is Now King of the Street.

Are you guilty of any of these garden errors?

