​9 ways to rescue your sofa without spending a penny

Whether it’s a sofa that’s been passed down to you from a relative, or a couch that you picked up years ago, all furniture pieces reach a stage where they don’t look that stylish anymore. It’s the cruel hands of time, wearing and tearing our favourite furniture pieces down, forcing us to come up with clever ways of adding some quality to it so that we can just hold on to them for a bit longer.

Yes, you can always treat your living room to a new furniture or sofa set, but that involves something that we call ‘money’. And sometimes a lot of it.

So, if you’re looking for clever and creative ways to breathe some new life (and style) into that old sofa without going the re-upholstery route, look no further…