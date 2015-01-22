Modern staircases

The staircase doesn't just connect the lower and upper levels of your home; it's often the first thing people notice on walking through the front door, and so it's also responsible for first impressions. Not only that, but the staircase is the perfect feature to modernise your home and try out a design that is a bit more daring. Romantic spiral staircases have been given a contemporary twist with bright colours and recycled metals, and the traditional vertical stairways have been introduced to glass panels and platforms, and now even seem to be floating on air.

The staircase brings all the elements of your home together, but don't feel restricted by the design in your other rooms. Just because you've opted for something 'safer' in the kitchen shouldn't stop you with experimenting with some more outlandish designs in the hall. Take a look at these examples for some inspiration and take the first step towards transforming your staircase.