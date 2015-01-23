Alternative flooring ideas

There are many options available when it comes to flooring for our homes, but we often feel our only choice is between carpet and wooden floorboards. Though both can look great in the right room and with the right interiors, you could also consider stripped back flooring, marble effect tiles or vintage-style mosaics depending on which room you're decorating. Don't restrict yourself to the traditional styles; instead, make a statement with your floor and explore retro patterns and bold colours like those you can see here:
These tiles mix Victorian and Mediterranean styles to create a striking hallway. It's definitely the first thing you notice as you walk into the house, and is sure to impress any visitor on arrival. Bold patterned tiles such as this work best in large, open plan rooms, and traditionally would be seen in the hall and kitchen. However, there's nothing to stop you using them elsewhere in the house, just check out these suggestions for decorating with ceramic tiles for confirmation.
This kitchen doesn't need much in the way of decoration, as these handmade Moroccan cement tiles bring a huge amount of character and intricacy into the room.
The repeated circular and diamanté pattern alongside the cool shades of blue and white are distinctly Mediterranean, and look perfect with the sleek modern cabinets and printed shabby chic curtains.
Just because carpet is popular, doesn't mean it can't be special. This plush blue carpet from Jacaranda is made from 100% pure wool and is incredibly soft; it's made for those who prefer something luxurious underfoot.
Light blues and greys are a good choice for a modern home, whereas dark carpets covered in busy patterns can look a bit old-fashioned.
If you're set on sticking with carpet take a look at this selection of carpets and rugs to find something suitable for you.
If you are thinking of buying a patterned carpet, stick to simple, repetitive motifs like this vintage-style polka dot pattern. Leave the sides of the stripped, rustic stairs on view to avoid it looking 'twee'.
If you want to use carpet in a larger room, cut it down so that it covers a large proportion of the room, but keep the floorboards underneath slightly visible for a contemporary, edgier look.
It's not often you see tiled floors in the lounge that match the walls like this, but the overall effect is modern and chic. If you want to attempt something similar, it's probably better to stick to light, neutral colours, which are also better for reflecting light.
If you're a fan of wooden floorboards but want something a bit less ordinary, white painted boards can brighten up a room and give it chilled, beach hut feel. Match this style of flooring with shabby chic or vintage furniture, such as this worn but elegant chest of drawers. Throw a woven rug over the top for a burst of colour to finish off the look.
This dynamic retro design has a hand-made quality that makes it extra appealing. Light blues and whites look lovely in the bathroom and have been go-to colours for both modern and traditional bathrooms alike. A mosaic floor is a commitment (you can't just swap it if you change your mind like you can with soft furnishings) but it's a worthwhile investment if you want a unique home that expresses your creativity.