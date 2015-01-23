Alternative flooring ideas

Just because carpet is popular, doesn't mean it can't be special. This plush blue carpet from Jacaranda is made from 100% pure wool and is incredibly soft; it's made for those who prefer something luxurious underfoot.

Light blues and greys are a good choice for a modern home, whereas dark carpets covered in busy patterns can look a bit old-fashioned.

If you're set on sticking with carpet take a look at this selection of carpets and rugs to find something suitable for you.