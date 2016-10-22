​10 easy bathroom upgrades you can do this weekend

Tired of being greeted by the same dull old bathroom each and every morning? We know that a renovation is not in everyone’s budgets, but that doesn’t mean you have to be content with a dull and bleak space every time you answer nature’s call.

Take your bathroom design from “blah” to “ah” this coming weekend – all it will take is some time, some light elbow grease, perhaps a little spending, and a few ultra creative ideas. Fortunately for you, though, we already took care of the ideas part, meaning all you need to do is scroll through our list and decide which idea you’ll be trying out first!