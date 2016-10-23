Your browser is out-of-date.

18 budget bathroom ideas (to make it your home's star)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Industrial style bathroom
We feel a little sorry for bathrooms. They never seem to get the lion's share of interior design attention and it doesn't make sense. This is a room you use every day, so why not take the time to make it something really spectacular and beautiful?

Bathroom designers share our feeling and are constantly striving to create new and stunning bathroom design schemes all the time. However, there are some small, reasonably-priced changes you can make too. 

If you want to give your bathroom some more pizzazz but you're keeping an eye on the purse strings, take a look at these fabulous budget ideas and see which would be ideal for your space!

1. Two-tone your space with neutral shades

1+1=1, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Modern bathroom
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

2. Try some upcycling with a tiled sink plinth

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Use tile paint to add a mural to the wall

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Look out for an antique mirror in thrift shops and use it to add some glamour

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

5. Go all out with your towel selection!

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style bathroom
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

6. Replace old tiles with something a little more modern, like metallic. DIY shop own-brand versions are very reasonable

Loft bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Loft bathroom

homify
homify
homify

7. Add in a vibrant, luxe accent colour

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Paint an original feature in a funky colour. Old fireplaces are perfect!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style bathroom
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

9. Add dressing room lights to your mirror edges

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern bathroom
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

10. Find a shower curtain that adds some wow-factor. Or have your own printed online!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Use vintage pieces to change up the vibe

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

12. Include statement plants

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Stonearth—Finesse Oak washstand double basins

Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

13. Paint all the wood in your space to create stunning contrast

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

Blossomvale

Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Space Atelier Pte Ltd

14. Either with tiles or bathroom wallpaper, create a feature wall you can't ignore!

Chinese wallpaper tiles Reptile tiles & ceramics Asian style bathroom
Reptile tiles &amp; ceramics

Chinese wallpaper tiles

Reptile tiles & ceramics
Reptile tiles &amp; ceramics
Reptile tiles & ceramics

15. Switch out your light fixtures for something eye-catching

Classic bathroom 3d visual homify Bathroom
homify

Classic bathroom 3d visual

homify
homify
homify

16. Take a week off work and chip off all the plaster on a brick wall

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Be daring and embrace a super dark wall colour. Bathroom paint makes this so easy!

Quinta do Lago, Cheryl Tarbuck Design Cheryl Tarbuck Design Modern bathroom
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

Quinta do Lago

Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

18. Display necessary items in beautiful jars and containers

Hidden Storage Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
Workshop Interiors

Hidden Storage

Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors
Workshop Interiors

We told you that you can make a big change without spending a lot of money! 

If you're in the bathroom revamping mood, take a look at this Ideabook: Bad Design Decisions To Avoid In Your Small Bathroom.

14 little mistakes that make your garden disappointing
Which of these ideas most captured your imagination?

