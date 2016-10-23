18 budget bathroom ideas (to make it your home's star)

We feel a little sorry for bathrooms. They never seem to get the lion's share of interior design attention and it doesn't make sense. This is a room you use every day, so why not take the time to make it something really spectacular and beautiful?

Bathroom designers share our feeling and are constantly striving to create new and stunning bathroom design schemes all the time. However, there are some small, reasonably-priced changes you can make too.

If you want to give your bathroom some more pizzazz but you're keeping an eye on the purse strings, take a look at these fabulous budget ideas and see which would be ideal for your space!