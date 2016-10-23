Improve your bedroom in just 1 day? Yes, you can!

We know you're shaking your head and thinking we've gone mad. However, you really can upgrade your bedroom in one day, if you follow some of these simple tips.
You'll be shocked at just what a big impact small bedroom ideas can make and, when you complete some, you'll step back and congratulate yourself on your amazing new found interior designer skills!
If you've been wanting to change up your space for a while, come with us and find all the inspiration you'll ever need.
Wall art really does totally change an entire room, especially if you have tastes that run on the more dramatic side. We think a huge picture above your bed is a great way to change things up.
We know that not everybody is artistically gifted but if you are, you should put that to good use in your bedroom. Imagine a large feature wall totally hand-painted by you!
We all have people and memories that we treasure so selecting favourite photographs to frame and mount on the wall, gallery style, should appeal to everyone.
Keep things monochrome for a super stylish take.
Decals are really popular right now as they're fast to apply and can be removed without leaving any damage. Plus, you can have custom ones made!
How about a motivational message above your bed?
If you're short on space in your bedroom, a folding bed could actually make perfect sense, especially one that folds up against the wall.
They're easy to install and you could finally get rid of your bulky old frame.
Purple velvet curtains might not be for everybody but luxurious drapes are a wonderful way to instantly upgrade a bedroom.
Try to find something heavy to keep the draught out.
Headboards are a bit like Marmite; some people love them and others hate 'em. Well, we're in the former camp and think they're great, especially for adding style and organisation.
Headboards with inset shelving are perfect for really upgrading your space.
A purely white design scheme will make you bedroom look and feel instantly bigger, fresher and calmer. If you have white walls, you're halfway there and just need bedding. Even painting won't take more than a day.
Getting out of bed and stepping onto a cold floor can be a nasty shock, so how about a bedside rug? Choose something funky and luxurious for a really high-end upgrade.
New bedding is always amazing to slide into and for a fast and easy bedroom upgrade, it's hard to beat. Choose a vibrant, daring pattern for a visual impact, or splurge on luxury sheets for an upgrade only you can appreciate.
New lights always transform a room, especially if you go for something trendy and attention-seeking. We're really loving the current fashion for exposed, oversized bulbs and think they make a bedroom look incredible.
Cool wallpaper is a doddle to hang these days, as most rolls have 'paste the wall' technology built in for easy installation. Your entire room could look and feel different in just a couple of hours!
Wood in the bedroom is a fantastic choice as it adds natural warmth and softness. You can easily fashion a headboard and it can be stained to any shade that you want.
